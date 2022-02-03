The head of ISIS died in a targeted US raid

US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday night that a group of American soldiers conducted a targeted operation in which Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State, died while he was in northwestern Syria.

The American military operation had been communicated to reporters by the Pentagon in the early hours of Thursday, but the identity of the target was confirmed earlier in the day by a short statement from the White House, which reads that “under the direction” of Biden, US forces have “eliminated Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State from the battlefield.” Biden added that no American soldiers were killed, while various local sources reported at least 13 deaths among locals, including civilians.

In a short speech shortly thereafter, Biden said the operation “is proof of America’s ability to eliminate terrorists, wherever they are hiding in the world.”

The operation was carried out on Wednesday night in Atmeh, a town in the province of Idlib very close to the border with Turkey. It involved about twenty American special forces soldiers, supported by armed helicopters, war drones and military jets, and aimed at a three-story building. American forces met with armed opposition from those inside the building, and a fierce confrontation ensued. According to eyewitnesses heard by the BBC, the militiamen also used anti-aircraft weapons and the clash would last about two hours. Eventually, much of the building was destroyed.

In his speech, Biden said al Qurayshi would die at the start of the operation, detonating a bomb that would kill him and his family.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme – The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

The non-profit organization Syria Civil Defense, which deals with the relief of victims of the Syrian war, wrote on Twitter that at the end of the clash, the bodies of 13 people were found, including six children and four women. It is unclear for now whether their deaths were caused by the firefight or by the bomb detonated by al Qurayshi.

At least 13 people, including 6 children and 4 women, were killed in bombings and clashes that followed an airborne operation by American forces just after midnight. The airborne operation targeted a house in #Atma town on the Syrian-Turkish border in rural north #Idlib. pic.twitter.com/7FW3TF7aOS – The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 3, 2022

Wednesday’s US operation is the largest since the one that led to the death of al Qurayshi’s predecessor, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi three years ago. That operation also took place in the same area, a few tens of kilometers from Atmeh, and even then al Baghdadi killed himself before being reached by the American military, operating an explosive belt.

Relatively little is known about al Qurayshi, which over the years had gained worldwide fame. His appointment as leader of the terrorist group was announced in October 2019, shortly after Baghdadi’s death, but for a long time his identity was so secret that his real name was not even known (Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi is a nom de guerre).

The area where the raid took place would be nominally under the control of Turkey, but according to various analysts it has long been controlled by the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which defines itself as hostile to both the Islamic State and al Qaeda.