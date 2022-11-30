The head of one of the main far-right groups in the US was convicted of sedition for the assault on the Capitol in 2021. (REUTERS)

The founder of Oath Keepers, stewart rhodesand another member of that far-right militia were convicted of “sedition” for participating in the storming the United States Capitol in 2021.

After deliberating for three days, the 12 jurors of a washington federal court acquitted three other members of Oath Keepers of the charge of sedition, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The verdict closed a nearly two-month trial, in which the government tried to show that the violent assault on the Capitol that forced the suspension of the confirmation of Joe Biden as president-elect was equivalent to a rebellion against the government by supporters of the then president Donald Trump.

The five defendants were the first of the almost 800 accused of participating in that revolt that left five dead.

The 12 jurors in a federal court in Washington acquitted three other Oath Keepers members of the sedition charge, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. (Reuters)

The Justice Department said Rhodes and the Oath Keepers “had a concoction armed rebellion (…) conspiring to forcibly oppose the United States government.”

Prosecutors showed videos of the attack carried out by dozens of members of the group dressed in military-style clothing.

But the defendants described the case as a impeachment promoted by the Biden government against Trump supporters.

The verdict capped a nearly two-month trial, in which the government tried to show that the violent storming of the Capitol that forced the suspension of Joe Biden’s confirmation as president-elect amounted to an anti-government rebellion by supporters of the then-president. Donald Trump. (AFP)

“These convictions are a victory for the rule of law and support the fact that the violence of January 6 (2021) included a deliberate attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 election,” the Democrat said in a statement. Bennie Thompson and the republican Liz Cheneywho head the committee of the House of Representatives charged with investigating Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol.

During the trial, prosecutors showed that stewart rhodes began assembling its troops as early as November 2020.”We’re not going to get out of this without a civil war.”, he wrote to them two days after presidential election in encrypted messages.

In the weeks that followed, according to prosecutors, Rhodes spent thousands of dollars on night vision devices, weapons and ammunition, storing this stockpile in a suburban Washington hotel.

During the trial, prosecutors showed that Stewart Rhodes began assembling his troops as early as November 2020. “We are not going to get out of this without civil war,” he wrote to them two days after the presidential election in encrypted messages. (AFP)

On January 6, several members of the Oath Keepers, wearing helmets and combat gear, marched toward the Capitol. Some formed a column to enter the building but withdrew after being sprayed with irritant gas. Others had entered the Capitol in military formation.

Rhodes stayed out, but according to prosecutors he led his troops with a radio “like a general on the battlefield.”

On the stand, the defendant, recognizable by his black patch over his left eye, denied “having planned” the attack on capitol. He maintained that the “mission” of the Oath Keepers was to guarantee the security of the demonstration called by the outgoing president Donald Trump to denounce an alleged “electoral fraud”.

On January 6, several members of the Oath Keepers, wearing helmets and combat gear, marched on the Capitol. Some formed a column to enter the building but withdrew after being sprayed with irritant gas. Others had entered the Capitol in military formation. (Reuters)

Rhodes said it’s “stupid” that Kelly Meggswho heads the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers and who was also convicted of sedition, would have entered the Capitol.

“That opened the door to our political persecution. Look where we are now,” Stewart Rhodes said.

Graduated in law at the Yale UniversityRhodes, 50, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 bringing together former soldiers and police officers, initially to fight against the federal state, which he considered “oppressive”.

Like other radical groups, this militia was seduced by Trump’s rhetoric and fully embraced the accusations of electoral fraud raised but never proven by the Republican leader.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered him to move the boxes from Mar-a-Lago after the government’s return order

Joe Biden spoke for the first time about the legal process facing his son Hunter

Radio host Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion for spreading lies about a massacre