the head of the armed forces died. “A mystery”, the case that can blow up India – Libero Quotidiano





A tragedy in India: the head of the Indian armed forces, the general Bipin Rawat, died in a plane crash. In fact, the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed in the state of Tamil Nadu, in the south of the Asian country. The crashed helicopter was an IAF Mi-17V5: it crashed near Coonoor, explains a note released by military leaders in which it speaks of an “accident”.



On board the aircraft, we learn, they traveled in all 14 people, including Rawat’s wife and some of his closest associates. At least one of the people who died in the tragedy would be. The causes of the crash, however, would not be so clear: in short, the story in India is arousing more than one suspicion.





Bipin rawat was the most senior officer in the entire Indian army, as well as advisor to the Ministry of Defense. He had assumed the post of chief of the armed forces only last year. The news agency Press Trust of India claimed that the Mi-17V5 helicopter was on its way from an Air Force base to the Army Defense Services college, when it crashed to the ground.