The head of the German navy resigned over his comments on Putin and Ukraine

The head of the German navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, left his post following some comments he had made about the risk of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia. During a debate held in India on Friday 21 January, Schönbach had said that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had to be treated like other Western leaders because he probably “deserves it” and that Crimea “is now lost and will not be terrified. further back », after the 2014 annexation by Russia with a military intervention. The video of the debate had circulated a lot on social networks, arousing strong indignation.

Schönbach announced his resignation from his post in the navy saying he wanted to avoid “any other damage”. The affair took place in particularly tense days over the Ukraine issue, with Russia continuing to amass troops and military equipment along the border and NATO allies sending arms and supplies to Ukraine. The attempts to find a mediation, carried out in recent days, have not led to positive results and the risk that Putin decides to invade the country is considered increasingly concrete by many analysts.