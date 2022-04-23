the head of the health commission – Corriere.it is in hospital «due to migraine»

Wu Jinglei is in hospital with a “severe migraine”. Last week a colleague of his from the Hongkou district died suddenly – possibly taking his own life: and many health workers complain of unbearable pressure from Beijing.

The head of the Health Commission also ended up in a hospital in Shanghai. Wu Jinglei does not have Covid-19, but is being treated for one severe form of migrainelocal government sources told the South China Morning Post.

Dr. Wu is 60 years old, a pediatrician and since early March lead the battle of Shanghai against the wave of infections caused by the invasion of the variant Omicron.

His hospitalization reports him stress to which the officials of the megalopolis closed in are subjected tighter, longer and harder lockdown imposed in China after the Wuhan disaster between January and April of 2020.

According to reports from Shanghai, Director Wu is a well-respected official who has put in an effort to reconcile the political orders that force us to insist on Zero Tolerance and the need for support a population of 26 million indoorsof which about 400,000 were sent to isolation in spartan organized warehouses.

In the city, Xi Jinping sent Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, his proconsul for the management of the pandemic. Her mandate is “to carry out the important instructions issued by the party secretary general, to investigate the system of prevention and control of the epidemic,” wrote the Xinhua news agency.

Translated, it means: blocking the chain of infections at all costs and taking control of the operation from the municipal government, which was accused of having acted too late.

Until mid-March, the Shanghai authorities ruled out the hypothesis of a general lockdown. Pressure on Shanghai health officials and politicians from Beijing has increased. There have been dismissals of some local Party officials.

Last week Qian Wenxiong, a Hongkou District Health Commission cadre is died suddenly at 55. There have been rumors on the web that Qian he would take his own life, fearing punishment or due to accumulated stress. Shanghai police have neither commented nor denied.

On Weibo, the main Chinese social network, recordings of phone calls were spread in which Shanghai health workers vented tiredness and frustration due to the weight of the Zero Covid operation, which they believe to be a mission impossible after the arrival of the Omicron variant.