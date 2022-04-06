The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warns of possible major conflict

This was Zelensky’s forceful speech before the UN 0:52

(CNN) — The top US military official told lawmakers on Tuesday that the world is becoming more unstable and that the “potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the House Armed Services Committee in their first congressional testimony since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two Pentagon leaders said threats from both Russia and China remain significant, while defending the US approach to the war and the flow of weapons the US is sending to Ukraine.

Milley called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “the greatest threat to the peace and security of Europe and perhaps the world” in his 42 years of service in the US Army, but added that it was “encouraging” to see the world unite around Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to undermine not only European peace and stability, but the global peace and stability that my parents and a generation of Americans fought so hard to defend,” Milley said.

“We now face two world powers: China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities and seeking to fundamentally change the rules based on the current world order,” Milley added. “We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable and the potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing.”

Lawmakers from both parties focused the hearing on weapons being provided to Ukraine, asking if more could be done as Ukraine has continued to ask for additional capabilities.

“One of the biggest questions we’re going to have on this committee is, ‘How can we do more?’ House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state, said at the beginning of the audience “How can we make sure that we’re doing absolutely everything we can to help them?”

Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the panel’s top Republican, said he would support the United States establishing permanent bases in eastern NATO countries like Poland and the Baltic to deter Russia. Milley said he would support the establishment of permanent bases, but added that he thought US forces should rotate through them to create a deterrent without incurring the costs of moving families, establishing schools and other necessary measures when a base is established. permanent American abroad.

“I think a lot of our European allies, especially those in the Baltic or in Poland or in Romania or elsewhere, are very, very willing to establish permanent bases,” Milley said. “They’ll build them, they’ll pay for them, etc., so we can go through them on a rotating basis. So you get the effect of the permanent presence of forces, but the soldiers, sailors, airmen or marines aren’t stationed there on a regular basis.” permanently for 2 or 3 years.

Austin said NATO was still discussing how to strengthen its permanent presence in Eastern Europe. “If NATO feels it’s appropriate to change their footprint, then we’ll certainly be a part of that,” Austin said.

Several Republicans asked Milley and Austin if the United States had failed in its efforts to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine. Milley responded that she did not think Putin could have been deterred unless US forces had been deployed from Ukraine, a scenario he would have discouraged had he proposed.

“Honestly, without the commitment of United States military forces in Ukraine proper, I’m not sure it would be a deterrent. This has been a long-term goal of theirs going back years,” Milley said. “I think that the idea of ​​deterring Putin from invading Ukraine, of deterring him by the United States, would have required the commitment of US military forces, and I think that would have risked an armed conflict with Russia, which I certainly I wouldn’t have advised.”

Milley noted that sanctions “have a very poor track record of deterring aggression” but said they have succeeded in imposing significant costs on Russia for its aggression.

“The goal of the sanctions is to impose significant costs if it invades, those significant costs, the sanctions in combination with the export controls, are impacting Russia’s economy right now,” he said.

Austin later added that if the US had “put forces in Ukraine to fight Putin, this would be a different story.”

“But we made the decision that we were not going to do that and we made the decision for the right reasons, and I support those decisions,” Austin said, adding that he did not want to speculate on what Chinese leaders might extrapolate from what happened in Ukraine regarding with Taiwan.

Milley defended the U.S. Army policy that requires soldiers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in response to several questions from Republicans who questioned whether service members should be discharged for refusing to be vaccinated when recruitment numbers of the army were already low.

Milley noted that service members are required to receive numerous vaccinations as part of joining the military, such as the anthrax vaccine, and said the Covid-19 vaccine helped prepare the forces.

In a heated moment, Austin got into an argument with Congressman Matt Gaetz after the Florida Republican accused the Pentagon of being too focused on so-called “wokeism” and not defense.

Austin accused Gaetz of being “ashamed of his country” by questioning the capabilities of the US Army, and the two men yelled at each other at various points.

Gaetz accused the Pentagon of “being wrong” when it predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine within days and that the Taliban would not take control of Afghanistan last year. “You guys were totally wrong in those predictions and maybe we would have done better if the National Defense University worked a little more on strategy and a little less on ‘wokeism,'” Gaetz said.

“Have you thought that Russia has not wiped out Ukraine because of what we have done and what our allies have done?” Austin asked. “Has it even occurred to you to think about that?”