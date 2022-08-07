The head of the Russian laboratory behind the hypersonic missile program was arrested for “high treason”

MOSCOW.- The director of a Russian laboratory working on hypersonic missiles, a weapon in which President Vladimir Putin cries like one strategic advantage for Russia, was arrested on suspicion of treasonthe state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

“Police operations were carried out at the institute. They are linked to our director Andrey Shiplyuk. They arrested him, they charge him the same as the investigator Anatoly Maslov: high treason”, declared the director of scientific research of the Siberian Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITPM), Vasili Fomin.

Hypersonic missiles can travel up to nine times the speed of sound, and Putin has said that Russia’s are second to none and will be deployed with the Navy. in the coming months, amid tension with the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has been accused of raising tensions and the risk of nuclear war since the invasion of Ukraine. Getty Images

Andrei Shiplyuk heads the hypersonic missile laboratory at the Novosibirsk ITPM and in recent years coordinated research to support the development of hypersonic missile systems, according to the institute’s website.

56 years old, he is a renowned Russian scientist, a doctor of physical-mathematical sciences, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and an outstanding researcher in the field of aerodynamics, particularly in the creation of hypersonic aircraft.

Last month, TASS had reported that another leading scientist of the Shiplyuk institutelocated in Novosibirsk’s Soviet-era Akademgorodok science park, about 2,800 kilometers east of Moscow, he had also been arrested.

An image from the video of the launch of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a Russian Navy frigate

The official agency quoted a source close to the investigation of the FSB intelligence agency who said yese Anatoly Maslov was suspected of divulging state secrets about hypersonic technology.

TASS on Friday quoted Shiplyuk’s colleagues as saying searches had been carried out at the institute, also reporting that an unnamed source said Shiplyuk was transferred to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

The Defense Ministry said in May that it had successfully tested a Zircon hypersonic missile at a range of about 1,000 kilometers, and days later the commander of the Northern Fleet said that the system would be deployed on a new frigate before the end of the year.

Several Russian scientists have been charged in recent years with treason, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, for allegedly passing sensitive material to foreigners. Kremlin critics say the arrests are often due to unfounded paranoia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, flanked by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, take part in the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day, in Saint Petersburg on July 31, 2022. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV – Sputnik Host Photo Agency

Dimitri Kolker, a Ph.D. in physics and mathematics at Novosibirsk State University specializing in lasers, died of pancreatic cancer last month.shortly after being arrested on suspicion of collaborating with the Chinese security services.

Reuters Agency