Tech

the head of the studio reveals what he will dedicate to – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 days ago
0 34 1 minute read

Today Sega announced that it has formed a new studio in Japan, simply called Sega Sapporo Studio. The name is obviously inspired by the name of the city in which it is located, Sapporo, the capital of the prefecture of Hokkaido, on the northernmost island of Japan.

The studio will be led by Sega veteran, Takaya Segawa, who has worked with the company since 1992 and has been chief producer on Phantasy Star Online 2 for the past decade.

This is the second development site for the company in Japan, which was previously focused on Tokyo. The studio was formally opened on December 1, 2021. The new studio will work on both game development and debugging / QA, with a focus on hiring local employees.

SAW

SAW

Hokkaido it has been a premier cultural center for a long time, with many educational institutions such as vocational schools and universities, making it an attractive place to secure skilled human resources.

The Press release mentions that the mayor of Sapporo – Katsuhiro Akimoto – is delighted with the opening of the studio in the city, which is working to promote the growth of the creative industries, and hopes it will become a destination for students who are studying CG and programming, as well as for children who wish to become game developers.

Segawa-san also commented, promising that the Sega Sapporo Studio will play a leading role in developing entertainment works that can be broadcast in Japan and around the world.

SEGA is extremely active currently, with various plans on the horizon, including NFT ones. However, we recently found out that Sega may cancel NFT plans after fan criticism.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 days ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

will the “two-thirds of game removed” return somehow? – Multiplayer.it

December 10, 2021

The complete OnePlus 10 Pro: what a great camera you have!

November 17, 2021

Beyond a Steel Sky, review

December 4, 2021

over 80,000 players on Steam, entered the top 10 of the most played – Nerd4.life

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button