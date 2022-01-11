the head of the studio reveals what he will dedicate to – Nerd4.life

Today Sega announced that it has formed a new studio in Japan, simply called Sega Sapporo Studio. The name is obviously inspired by the name of the city in which it is located, Sapporo, the capital of the prefecture of Hokkaido, on the northernmost island of Japan.

The studio will be led by Sega veteran, Takaya Segawa, who has worked with the company since 1992 and has been chief producer on Phantasy Star Online 2 for the past decade.

This is the second development site for the company in Japan, which was previously focused on Tokyo. The studio was formally opened on December 1, 2021. The new studio will work on both game development and debugging / QA, with a focus on hiring local employees.

Hokkaido it has been a premier cultural center for a long time, with many educational institutions such as vocational schools and universities, making it an attractive place to secure skilled human resources.

The Press release mentions that the mayor of Sapporo – Katsuhiro Akimoto – is delighted with the opening of the studio in the city, which is working to promote the growth of the creative industries, and hopes it will become a destination for students who are studying CG and programming, as well as for children who wish to become game developers.

Segawa-san also commented, promising that the Sega Sapporo Studio will play a leading role in developing entertainment works that can be broadcast in Japan and around the world.

SEGA is extremely active currently, with various plans on the horizon, including NFT ones. However, we recently found out that Sega may cancel NFT plans after fan criticism.