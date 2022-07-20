The healing power of resistance training

Weights at Laura Khoudari’s home in South Hadley, Mass., on July 5, 2022. (Vanessa Leroy/The New York Times)

When Cheng Xu was serving in the Canadian Armed Forces as a paratrooper and infantry officer, he experienced a series of traumatic events in quick succession: his best friend and colleague took his own life; a soldier under his command was injured during an exercise with live ammunition and the father of a close friend was kidnapped.

She felt like the world was crashing down around her except in the gym, where she was training for competitive Olympic weightlifting.

“The only thing that made me secure was weightlifting, because it was the only place I felt safe,” says Xu, 32, who is now a doctoral student in Toronto. Surrounded by the clinking of weights, he slowly discovered what he describes as “the healing properties of resistance training.”

Exercise has long been recognized by psychologists as beneficial for mental health, and over the past decade, research has also shown that it can be an invaluable tool in coping with post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, despite weightlifting being associated with violent bursts of strength, a growing number of people who have experienced trauma are finding that lifting weights is a balm. For many, the healing powers of this sport are due to the fact that when trauma has left them feeling helpless, powerless and weak, lifting weights helps them feel strong, not only physically, but also psychologically.

Laura Khoudari lifts weights at her home in South Hadley, Mass., on July 5, 2022. (Vanessa Leroy/The New York Times)

“Lifting weights gave me a sense of agency,” Xu said. “It gave me a sense of control.” And, over time, that’s what helped him recover.

Learning to literally go backwards

People with traumatic experiences have long turned to the weight room, inspired in part by the promise of increased physical strength. But generally these lifters have received little guidance on how to train in a way that supports their recovery and mental health. Weightlifters have also had to navigate an exercise culture that often glorifies a “no pain, no benefit” approach that emphasizes performance and physical appearance rather than long-term wellness.

“There’s a lot of toxic masculinity in resistance training,” said James Whitworth, an exercise physiologist and health scientist at the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and an adjunct professor at Boston University School of Medicine, as well as disabled combat veteran.

But as more people of all genders and abilities have discovered the benefits of resistance training, the weightlifting community is becoming more inclusive and expansive. Mental health groups have also begun to formalize weightlifting as a therapeutic tool and to educate trainers on how to coach clients living with physical and psychological trauma. At the same time, the scientific community is beginning to study why, exactly, heavy lifting helps some people with trauma recover.

“There’s something about lifting weights and working with resistance” that builds resilience, “not just in the mind, but also in the body,” said Chelsea Haverly, a licensed clinical social worker and founder of Hope Ignited, a Maryland-based organization dedicated to educate organizations and clinicians about trauma.

Last year, Haverly and Emily Young, a licensed clinical social worker and certified personal trainer, created a certification program for trauma-focused weightlifting trainers in an effort to bring the emotional benefits of weightlifting to more clients. With weightlifting, Haverly commented, “It’s not just: ‘I can do hard things.’ Is my Body can do difficult things. It’s: ‘I haven’t felt strong and now I feel like a beast’”.

Finding the correct form of the exercise

As more people with trauma herald the benefits of weightlifting, Whitworth and other psychologists are working to better understand the psychological and neurological mechanisms behind its potential as a therapeutic tool.

“Improving a person’s physical strength in a way that they can see and feel can be especially powerful for individuals with PTSD,” said Whitworth, “by helping to reframe their view of the world, as well as their view of themselves.”

Although nearly all types of exercise are beneficial for people with psychological trauma, Whitworth said, they reap the greatest psychological benefits when they engage in moderate-to-high-intensity training, including lifting weights. High-intensity resistance training, in particular, has been shown to help improve sleep quality and anxiety, which can improve overall health and well-being.

However, people who have experienced a traumatic experience often avoid exercise altogether because of the physical stress response it can generate—rapid pulse, heavy breathing, increased body temperature—that sometimes reminds them of their trauma. For this reason, it is essential to help patients find the type of exercise that is right for them.

Yoga is often recommended for people with psychological trauma because it puts a lot of emphasis on breathing and mindfulness, but it’s not for everyone. “There’s a whole cohort of people who are terrified or uninterested for various reasons,” said Mariah Rooney, a licensed clinical social worker, yoga teacher and weight lifter who works in Denver. Some clients find that the relative silence and stillness of yoga can trigger anxiety, she said.

The power of effort in increments

In her 2021 book “Lifting Heavy Things: Healing Trauma One Rep at a Time,” Laura Khoudari, a New York-based certified personal trainer and traumatic experience survivor, explained that one of the reasons she and others people connect with weightlifting is because it offers regular breaks in intensity, which allows them to see how they feel, which in turn helps them not feel overwhelmed.

“Rest gives your nervous system a chance to calm down,” explained Khoudari, who has also taken courses in body-oriented trauma therapy and has become a leading advocate of weightlifting as a form of healing. “When we are living with a traumatic experience, our nervous system generally has less capacity for stress, and also less resilience,” she added. “So you can use resistance training to push yourself to the limit of the stress you’re capable of handling.” Over time, this increases our window for tolerance.

For this reason, Whitworth and others said weight lifting could be a useful tool for people undergoing exposure therapy, during which therapists encourage patients to focus on their traumatic memories in brief, controlled increments , not unlike the cyclical nature of strength training. Over time, this exposure comes to deactivate the memories, as well as the related physical stress.

“The idea is that they might feel very anxious at first,” Whitworth said. But “over time, patients begin to process the fact that these memories and sensations are not dangerous.”

Pairing this therapy with high-intensity exercise, such as weight lifting, he said, may be “especially beneficial.”

