The health and well-being of Dalmatians

Keeping up with common, let alone rare, health risks in susceptible dog breeds can be difficult. To make things easier, the International Dog Association has published a guide to Dalmatians that takes an in-depth look at the health and well-being of this breed. “Dalmatians are playful, friendly, sensitive and loyal companion dogs, they historically served as guard dogs, perhaps hunting dogs and were known to accompany carriages and fire engines.”

“The Dalmatians are an overall healthy breed. Many dogs reach more than 10 years, up to 15 or 16 years of age”. Health strategies in several countries recommend or require screening to monitor for conditions of concern. Hip dysplasia is one of the frequently recommended or required screening tests for the breed, but Dalmatians are not prone to severe hip dysplasia. According to the statistics, the most common problems they occur in the shoulder, hock, and vertebrae along with heart conditions.

dalmatians have the SLC2A9 mutation fixed on race. Therefore, purebred Dalmatians are all homozygous for the mutation. This can lead to problems caused by hyperuricosuria (HUU; increased uric acid in the urine): urate crystals, formation of aggregates in the urinary bladder, urate stones, and conditions that can ultimately lead to urinary tract obstruction urinary. In the 1970s, a cross was made with Pointer, with the aim of introducing the variant of the normal gene in the race. Dalmatians that have received the normal variant are called LUA (Low Uric Acid) Dalmatians, or today preferably NUA (Normal Uric Acid) Dalmatians.

“Breed-specific breeding programs recognize skin problems: allergies, atopy, furunculosis, fungus, and ear infections as breed problems. In tan skin syndrome, affected dogs have patchy fur and their skin has a tan hue. There is inflammation of the hair follicles. This seems to be related to the excessive excretion of uric acid that occurs in the breed”, they explain.

dalmatians they may be deaf associated with its white color. Hearing is routinely tested using the BAER (Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response) method before 7 weeks of age. To know the genetic basis of deafness in the Dalmatian.

Dalmatians are energetic, athletic, and intelligent. “They will not do well living in confined spaces. The Veterinarians should advise clients and prospective ownersEspecially since there has long been a concern that seeing these distinctive dogs on the big screen in Disney movies, 101 Dalmatians and more recently in Cruella, will cause many people to rush out and buy one, without considering whether they actually have one. the necessary means to own one in the long term”, they warn in the guide.