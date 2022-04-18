The health care revolution | Business

“For the first time in two years I can say that I am the same as before.” Silvia Guerrero was a patient with persistent covid and, thanks to treatment from the United States and telemedicine, she has recovered. Like her, the sectors are recomposing themselves after a profound health crisis that, as the guests at the meeting organized by EL PAÍS and Vodafone Business last week recognized, has shown the deficiencies of the system. However, not everything was negative. These experts highlighted that the shock generated by the pandemic has also fueled positive aspects. Among them, opportunities that have offered a new look at the world: the digital one.

The technological benefits have been decisive for Guerrero, who has also been coordinator of the Long Covid ACTS research group, which integrates a group of people affected by the long-term consequences of the virus. “The first survey that came out was of patients from the United States and the United Kingdom and the second was a collaboration here in Spain. None of this would have been possible without the digital age, it has been a total paradigm shift”, she explained during the act entitled European funds and digitization propagate a health revolution.

The treatments, the recommendations and the vaccine were fundamental factors in mitigating the virus, and were formulated thanks to the connection of the world scientific community. For doctors like Antonio Fernández-Pro, president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), the situation has taken its toll: “We can say without fear that we have lived through the toughest years, to which is added uncertainty about the economy. Against this he proposes “a strong public system based on certainties, accessibility and communication.”

One of the main obstacles that experts have encountered during their long days studying the evolution of the virus has been the difficulty of dialoguing with patients, a job that would have been much easier using digital tools in hospitals. They were also slowed down by outdated computer systems, with programs that were not interconnected. “We are in a country with 17 autonomous communities and the tools are different in each one. It is tremendously difficult to access the clinical history, which would be the instrument of technological development par excellence”. For this reason, Fernández-Pro considers that European funds are an opportunity, although he encourages working with “clear criteria and with manifest security regarding clinical data and accessibility to possible research”.

The Next Generation EU program, the European Commission’s plan that aims to revive the continent’s economy, is endowed with 750,000 million euros, and will inject direct aid into Spain of 70,000 million that will try to solve this kind of shortcoming. In fact, one of the pillars will be the digitization of companies and administrations. Andreu Bernad is the general director of Strategic Accounts at Medtronic, a company dedicated to health technology, and he hopes that this contribution will resolve the three major gaps in the health sector.

The first, according to Bernad, is the need to develop and purchase new technologies. “It doesn’t make sense that we are the country with the highest rate of obsolescence in Europe”, he criticizes, and exemplifies it: “We renovate the ambulance before the machines inside it”. The second gap is the reinforcement between the first line of care —which prevents diseases— and the second —aimed at early diagnosis— to avoid the collapse of hospitals. And the third is the need to reach any population center. “The genetic code has to rule over the zip code,” he sums up.

The information of each person can be extracted and applied for the benefit of society. For Silvia Guerrero, there is an enormous amount of wasted health data: “The analytics are wasted, a shared system would have to be created, because if we analyzed everything, we would save a lot. In the end, the doctor does an analysis, but does not have time to compare it with the previous ones, with your own parameters”.

data management

There are companies that have already been able to test the benefits of collecting documents, as explained by Mario Buritica, a spokesman for Intel. The American giant developed a project together with Vodafone in three hospitals (Ramón y Cajal, 12 de Octubre and Sant Pau) thanks to covid diagnoses with chest X-rays. “The model had an accuracy of 88% while the best of the local models only had 71%,” he says. The data never leaves the hospital: artificial intelligence models are used and combined with a central entity that only has access to the mathematical model, so patient privacy is assured.

In addition to perfecting treatments, the most primitive improvement in technology is to speed up administrative tasks, and this is another point with the greatest potential. Esther Sánchez, Director of Innovation at Vodafone Business, advocates that computer improvement cleans doctors’ desks of paper so that they can spend as much time as possible with the patient.

Sánchez exemplifies this progress with the introduction of new devices in ambulances that transmit the patient’s condition in real time, so that when they arrive at the hospital everything is ready in case of an emergency: “If there are sensors that capture vital signs, the treatment goes to be faster and more accurate.

Antonio Fernández-Pro delves into the administrative problem. All the folders and documents of the consultation are “bureaucratic rubbish” that limit his work. In fact, he remembers that, during the sixth wave of the pandemic, the main enemy of his colleagues was the writing of sick leave for patients who had been slightly infected: “We were stunned to see that with the one that was falling we had to use four hours a day doing lows and highs. It is necessary to order the needs and look for priorities to improve health”. Sánchez supports the idea that the main objective is to have a concrete plan: “Innovating is doing different things that add value. Not only do we have to digitize, we have to transform”.