The health disaster told by those who live it: interview with a nurse

On Friday, January 28, the national strike of nurses was held, who protested against the policies implemented by the Draghi government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Independent interviewed Igor, 40, a nurse at the Maria Vittoria hospital in Turin and USB trade union delegate, whom he met while participating in a protest to raise awareness of the health conditions during the pandemic crisis and to demand better working conditions .

On Friday there was a national strike for health personnel. What are your main claims?

Let’s say that since the beginning of the pandemic, the management of health personnel has at least been improvised. Initially we were told not to wear masks so as not to scare patients and because an insufficient number of them were supplied, which is why many colleagues were infected and then died of Covid. For a long time they did not provide us with an adequate amount of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment): FPP2 masks, gloves, even Cpap helmets were missing. [i caschi per la ventilazione dei pazienti positivi al Covid ricoverati]. Even the company forced us to wash them precisely because we did not have enough for all patients, but these are disposable devices that should be used and then thrown away, forcing us to wash them meant exposing us to a very high risk of contracting the virus. And refusing to do so would have meant letting the patients die. These are delicate speeches. In two years we have worked with plastic bags tied to the feet, then with sleeveless butcher coats (we had to attach them ourselves) or wearing the vet coats that are used to give birth to cows … it was really a total improvisation.

Has these things been remedied after two years of pandemic? Do you work safely now?

Yes, we now have the devices, but there are other problems. In the meantime, do you know how many IPRs were seized among those who distributed us? It happened that we were given FPP2 masks and then after a few months we were told that in reality they were not suitable and that they had to be collected. It is difficult to understand the issue of the certification of masks, because everything is bought abroad, for example from China. For this reason, almost everything was missing during the first lockdown. Now, however, we find ourselves in the situation where if we are in contact with positive people we can no longer even quarantine, we are forced to go to work by swabbing every day for five days. Obviously it is a risk for patients, but when there is no staff and no new staff are hired, these are the tricks that are adopted. During the first waves, when the staff were positive and asymptomatic or in any case with mild symptoms, they were required to go to work with the motivation that a lot of work was already done in Covid departments. It’s all about making people work even when they are sick because you don’t have staff, you haven’t invested and you haven’t hired. All of this takes a toll on the staff.

Were there the same problems in private structures?

Absolutely not. Here in Turin, the Civil Protection has put in place a large media campaign to get donations from citizens, aimed at acquiring IPR, but most of these then went to the OGR [Officine Grandi Riparazioni, ex complesso industriale di 20 mila mq sito in Torino e riqualificato dalla Fondazione CRT nel 2013, con un investimento di ben 100 milioni di euro; nel 2020 il complesso è stato adibito per poco più di tre mesi ad ospedale Covid]. There they had everything, they could change one device per hour, while the hospitals were abandoned because they did not enjoy as much media coverage. It was therefore a private structure used as a temporary Covid hospital where the staff who worked there came from other areas of Italy and therefore were paid much more than a normal hospital nurse, which is around 1500 euros. Their salary is much higher and in addition they were given housing, while the citizenship has nothing left, neither facilities nor services. Wards have not been refurbished or new hospitals built.

And the state has not intervened with any kind of aid?

Absolutely no. Only the private structures or in any case the private sector in general have been financed by the temporary agency for the administration of workers to centers such as the OGR and, moreover, nothing will remain. In Turin we have facilities such as the Maria Adelaide hospital, which has not been used for years and has not been reactivated to manage the pandemic emergency. At the Maria Vittoria hospital, where I work, we had a male orthopedics ward that has been decommissioned and has been empty for years, like so many others. Well, after work that lasted a very long time and a cost of one million euros, they managed to create 8 sub-intensive care places, which allowed the Rt index of occupancy of beds in resuscitation to be lowered in this way. . It was treated like a big win, when it obviously comes with a huge expense for a paltry 8 seats.

Have staff been hired after the increase in beds?

No, this is the other problem, no staff have been hired, that of the Medicine and Intensive Care Departments is used.

Can we therefore say that the problem of hospital beds does not depend so much on the number of hospitalizations per se but on the fact that there is no adequate reception capacity in the structures?

Absolutely yes. The emergency has a criterion linked to the duration, after two years it can no longer be called an emergency, this is chronicity. A state of emergency has a beginning and an end, but it cannot last two years. There is a situation of chronic lack of beds and staff, which has simply been buffered by hiring private individuals. And such a government is the same one that has imposed on us the mandatory vaccine as the only decisive measure, despite the fact that infections are spreading even among those who have received the third dose, and it is the same one that hides behind a Green Pass in order not to take responsibility. of a vaccination obligation. Draghi is a banker and he remains, although he now holds another position. He is doing the interest of private individuals. By dint of cutting people in this way to have specialist visits, they cannot help but turn to private individuals, because there are no more resources in the public. If nothing else of the Conte government it can be said that he found himself in an emergency situation at any moment and did what he could to manage an unknown situation. After two years of the pandemic Draghi can no longer use this excuse to justify the lack of structural interventions and the abandonment of the public sector.

What do you think of the rhetoric of nurses as heroes?

Which is all a face wash, a mockery. They tell us we are heroes and then they treat us like toes. We are professionals, what we want is to exercise our profession safely.

[di Valeria Casolaro]