The health district after Covid. The Matera Charter arrives

by A.Guida, MPBernardi, S.Napolano

29 OCT – Dear manager,

Stefano Lorusso, head of the technical secretary of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, “the Matera Charter”, a proposal for the reform of district health drawn up from below, focused in recent months by technicians, public administrators , health and district directors, doctors and trade unionists, university professors and professionals, as well as exponents of the world of economy and culture of five southern regions (Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia and Basilicata).

A passage that took place at the end of three days of intense work and at the conclusion of a conference promoted in the Città dei Sassi by our “Eumed, Southern Region, Mediterranean Region” Study Center, together with the Italian Association for home care, after having listened to dozens of reports, interventions, reflections and debates that have turned the spotlight on the issue of inequalities and the difficulties facing territorial and district assistance and in general the health systems of the southern regions.

Ours is therefore a concrete and factual proposal for the redesign of the activities of the territorial health districts that comes on the eve of important reforms financed with the funds of the PNRR, in a moment of epochal turning point in Italian healthcare, almost 30 years after the reform. health care 502 of 1992. Reflections, analyzes and proposals matured on the basis of the direct experiences lived by each of us in the field, over many years of managerial activity, in which we were able to feel the pulse of the needs and urgencies of that slice of public health which absorbs the main needs of sick citizens and chronic patients. A reflection that aims to rebalance the distances between the healthcare of the North and the South, between the hospital and the territory, in this phase of change and reform.

Together with our colleagues Antonella Guida, Maria Pompea Bernardi, Walter Palumbo, Ernesto Esposito, Antonio Chiacchio, Gabriele Peperoni, Sanfelice di Bagnoli, Giuseppe Montagano, our president Rocco Giordano, the staff of Eubea, we have marked a small step towards a goal that we consider indispensable and ambitious. A stage of a work in progress so that “The Matera Charter” is not a meteor, or a catwalk of important personalities of Italian health in the capital of Italian culture, but the first stone thrown into a pool of ideas and proposals, of comparison with the model proposed by both the Ministry / Agenas and our Technical Scientific Committee to understand the impact of the reform in the normal activity of the districts. The success of interest and participation that also saw the participation of parliamentarians, undersecretaries, deputies and senators went beyond all expectations. We can really consider that we have created a moment of confrontation of the highest level: over time Matera will have to become the “Cernobbio” of Health, not only of the South, but of the whole of Italy.

As soon as possible with the president Rocco Giordano and the scientific technical committee of Euboea, we will evaluate whether this initiative, which exclusively concerned the evolution of district healthcare, could give rise to an in-depth study and a proposal for reform also for the hospital one, in consideration of the fact that ” Carta di Matera “will be first and foremost a moment of reflection for Southern Healthcare, where even the hospital environment has strong critical issues, just think of the serious vulnerability of South-North health emigration. Discussion initiatives that we will define internally between all the members of the technical-scientific committee and also of the organizing committee to define the future of this important event held in Matera. The South, the Health of the South, has struck a blow by soliciting from the bottom a path of comparison and reform that sees operators and patients as protagonists to restore momentum, strength, often and contained to what remains one of the best health systems in the world constitutionally oriented towards safeguarding and protecting health as a fundamental right of the individual and in the interest of the community, guaranteeing free care to the indigent.

Antonella Guida

Head of the health sector of the Eumed study center of the Mezzogiorno Region, the Mediterranean Region – Director of the health district of Caserta

Maria Pompea Bernardi

Member of the Eumed Study Center, Asp Extraordinary Commissioner of Vibo Valentia

Stanislao Napolano

Vice President of the Eumed Study Center

President of the Italian Home Care Association

October 29, 2021

