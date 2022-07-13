The health PERTE allocates 81.5 million to R&D in personalized and precision medicine

DAILYPHARMA | 07.13.2022 – 12:45

The Official State Gazette publishes this Wednesday the resolution of the Directorate of the Carlos III Health Institute, which approves the call for the year 2022 for the granting of subsidies to Research Projects of Personalized Precision Medicine of the Strategic Action in Health 2021-2023, under the PERTE for Vanguard Health and charged to the European funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, for a total amount of 81.5 million euros.

All entities that carry out R&D&I activities in Biomedicine or in Health Sciences and Technologies can opt for the call, in accordance with the requirements established in the Base Order, in accordance with one of the following types of centres: Health research institutes accredited by ministerial order; public health entities and institutions with clinical care activity; public health entities and institutions without a health activity license, but with demonstrable R&D&I activity in the area of ​​knowledge of Public Health; private health entities and institutions, with a health activity license, linked or arranged to the SNS; The IPOs defined in article 47 of Law 14/2011, of June 1, in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 202/2021; public universities and private universities with demonstrated capacity and activity in R&D; as well as other public R&D, research and knowledge dissemination centers and research infrastructures, with their own legal personality.

Public and private non-profit entities that carry out and/or manage R&D activities may also participate; public consortiums and state public consortia with R&D&I activity in Biomedicine or Health Sciences and Technologies, as well as other units of the Health Administration.

The object of the call is to “promote the progressive deployment of Personalized Precision Medicine by financing projects that make possible the development and implementation in the SNS of clinical-care actions that, under the global concept of Personalized Precision Medicine and in coordination with the IMPaCT infrastructure, in any of its three pillars, allow to increase the precision in people and health services of the different available prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation procedures”.

The maximum amount allocated to aid amounts to 81,500,000.00 euros