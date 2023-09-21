The health problem that affects one in four women and isn’t always age-related

news



Pregnancy and menopause are the two most common causes.

From Spanish Association of Urology they explain to him “The progressive increase in the population above 65 years of age indicates a rapid increase in the number of people suffering from urinary incontinence in our country”It is becoming like this “A public health problem, but also a social and economic problem, if appropriate corrective measures are not implemented”explains Dr. Manuel EstebanPresident of the Association.

In spainThis health problem is more common in men than women, It is estimated that 24% of all women experience this pathology, this increases to 30-40% in middle-aged women, and reaches 50% in old age. Whereas, in men, the prevalence is estimated at 7%, reaching 14-29% in men over 65 years of age, and up to 50% in men over 85 years of age.they point from foundationsaffron.org.

«32% of women suffering from incontinence consider this pathology to be a source of shame, to such an extent that 27% hide the problem, Half of men with this condition have to postpone their visit to the doctor for more than a year.»they point from Spanish Association of Urology And its president emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis for treatment, which is why he emphasizes the importance of Seek help, as there are tools to overcome the problem, which on the other hand can cause symptoms such as,“Insecurity, loss of self-esteem, depression, or isolation.”





Importance of preventing female urinary incontinence for our health

in statements to 20 minutes, Maria Jose Garces Fernandeztake care Primary Care of the Canarian Health Service, points out that in the case of women the most common causes are pregnancy and menopause. Regarding the first, physiotherapist carmen rodriguez In the same medium states that: As the baby grows, there is pressure on it and the weight of the uterus, which increases along with the hormonal changes during pregnancy, especially relaxin, which plays an important role in relaxation, the muscles and ligaments of the pelvic floor. Can weaken and cause incontinence problems. Or prolapse.

On the other hand, the hormonal changes that occur during menopause can also manifest due to the lack of estrogen at that time of life. solanye navasspecialist doctor of Gynecology Unit of the Quironsalud Murcia Hospitalexplain what «Pelvic floor pathology is one of the most common reasons for gynecological consultation during menopause and its most common manifestations are urinary incontinence», Hence the importance of pelvic floor care for prevention.

And the best way to do this is to work on it with exercise. kegel, It is ideal to do these during pregnancy, but if not, it is advisable to visit a specialized physiotherapist. “Designing a personalized program to cure it and prevent urinary incontinence that may eventually manifest in the long term”They explain.

From Kaiser Foundation They indicate something else, «The bladder can also be trained. Urinating in two stages, holding it for 10 or 15 minutes before going to the bathroom or scheduling times to go to the toilet are some of the most useful exercises to gain control over this organ. ,