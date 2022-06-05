The health problem that affects Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds He is considered one of the funniest actors in Hollywood. Since he started his path in the world of acting, he has shown that he possesses a charisma that is impossible not to notice.

In this way, it was not long before he earned laughter and applause from the public around the world. With her leading role in dead poolmanaged to grow even more in fame and enjoy projects that are even more successful.

In addition to living a good professional moment, he also enjoys the beautiful family he formed with the love of his life: Blake Lively. They are the favorite couple of social networks, and together they live moments of pure happiness. But although the actor always has a smile on his face, not everything is what it seems.

Ryan Reynolds and his constant battle with mental health.

Ryan Reynolds breaks the silence and opens up about his mental health

In 2021, during the month of mental health, Ryan Reynolds He decided to speak honestly about the difficulties he faces every day. “I’ve had anxiety all my life, really,” the actor declared.

During the statement, he assured that sometimes he feels that he lives with two parts of his personality. When she is about to go through a public hearing situation, she often feels very nauseated and scared. But when the time comes, he turns into someone else and becomes the charismatic version we all know.

“I tend to bite off more than I can or should chew,” she revealed. During the night, the actor stays awake doing and undoing each of the events that he experienced during the day. That is why it is important for him to talk about the mental health and about what you experience in your daily life.

“When you talk about it, it’s like freeing other people,” he said. Ryan Reynolds he grew up with anxiety and always lived with it; but now that he is a father of a family, he decided that it is his responsibility to be a good example to follow.

“Part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and show what it is to be sad and what it is to be anxious or angry, that there is a space for these things,” he said. For him, much more should be said about the mental healthto learn to work on it and understand that it is something completely normal.

