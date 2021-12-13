“The health problem they never talked about”, a steel couple – Libero Quotidiano





A 25 year long love, that Bianca Berlinguer And Luigi Manconi they will crown with the utmost secrecy, as indeed they conducted their relationship: the Rai3 journalist and the politician will marry quietly, even if the news has already filtered first from the pages of the weekly Moreover and then from the site Dagospia. Far from the clamor of gossip, despite Berlinguer (former director of Tg3 from 2009 to 2016) is the hostess of White paper, a broadcast that always attracts headlines and spotlights (also due to the impromptu releases of Mauro Corona) while Manconi has a very long public curriculum behind him (sociologist, undersecretary of justice in the Prodi II government, senator of the Greens and then of the Democratic Party, first to present a bill on civil unions and living wills).





Their relationship started in 1996, immediately ended up on a magazine. From then on, maximum discretion. On the birth of the daughter Giulia, in 1998, and on Manconi’s health: the former senator has been for 14 years visually impaired. A serious health problem, which the two rarely spoke about in public. When he did, Manconi did not fail to exhibit the usual irony: “November 2007 … I had to speak in the Chamber. There I realized that I could not read even half a line”, he told Carlo Verdelli.





He, one of the most avid Italian progressives, joked that he had never been able to see Barack Obama’s face, nor greet friends with the most classic of “see you”. “Manconi – writes the Corriere della Sera – continued to write, teach, participate in debates, he goes out without a cane and dark glasses. Bianca was close to him with dedication, discretion “.



