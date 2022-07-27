the health reason for taking a professional break

Sandra Bullock has just turned 58 at an excellent time both personally and professionally. Recently, the actress premiered The lost City, film that stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, whose cast also includes Brad Pitt.

However, as she herself confirmed The lost City Y Bullet Trainwill be the last films where the actress appears in a while, because she has decided to take an indefinite break. “I’m not retiring, I’m just going to spend some time away from the camera”he expressed, insisting that he just needs to spend more time with his family.

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, the actress also spoke about the reasons why she would have decided to take a break. “I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family. 24 hours a day and seven days a week. That means I’m going to take some time off,” she said.

In honor of Sandra Bullock’s 58th birthday, tell us your favorite acting performance from the icon! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/jAuulvxEtZ — PopCrave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2022

The actress explained in the same interview that at this point in her life: “I don’t want to depend on anyone’s schedule other than mine. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not capable of making smart, healthy decisions, and I know it.”

On the other hand, Sandra Bullock acknowledged that she is exhausted, because she has barely rested between one movie and another since the late 1980s. “The work has always been constant and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch.”

Currently, the actress suffers from a great professional burnout, officially recognized by the World Health Organization as an occupational risk factor. Thus, He has made the decision to look out for his well-being and his health, and to disappear for an indefinite period of time.