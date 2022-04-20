the “health reason” that forced her to retire

After Patrizia Bonettialso Jovana Djordejvic he had to leave L’Isola dei Famosi due to some health problems. After several weeks she passed on Playa Sgamada, Jovana he had finally gotten a chance to finally come into play on Playa Accopiada, but immediately after her entry, the model was forced to leave the game and return to Italy due to some health problems.

In the last episode, Jovana was a guest in the studio de The Island of the Famousbut she didn’t have much time to tell the reasons for her abandonment and so she decided to entrust her emotions to Instagram and also told what was the health problem that forced her to retire:

You can see it all in my face, I never knew how to hide my feelings… Anyway- I couldn’t talk last night and I wanted to say a lot. I am still very excited. First of all, I want to thank all of you who voted for me, I couldn’t believe the feedback I received. I love you all!!! Second – the reason for my exit (as you all know) was about health. I had a small piece of thread from the breast operation I did a few years ago and one stitch was off (due to weight loss). I went to the doctor because I wanted him to get out. What I did not expect was the response of the local surgeon who told me that he had to cut me with at least 2 stitches and that I had to rest at least 5 days later, take the antibiotic etc … I did not agree with him because I knew that it can be done without unnecessary cuts, so I said that I wanted to stay as I am without doing an “intervention” (the risk of infection was high there too, with the time and conditions in which we lived).



However, the production did not accept that Jovana remained in the game with the very high risk of contracting an infection and for this reason the model was forced to return to Italy, in spite of herself:

They didn’t want any risk and I had a choice: stay and do the surgery or leave the game. Obviously, I chose the other option. As soon as I arrived in Milan I went directly to my trusted surgeon who took the thread in less than 10 seconds WITHOUT cuts, medicines, etc. I was ready to return to Honduras immediately but that was not possible. So, that was why I left. I never give up, my personality wouldn’t let me. I am one who always goes on! I went to win, not to come back, but some things are bigger than you … Anyway, this was one of the most difficult and beautiful experiences I’ve ever had and I’m happy to have lived it the chance to at least try, but I’m also very sad to leave the game so soon, would go back right away if possible!



