The Health Service advises everyone in NI to take vitamins during autumn and winter

As the days get shorter and the nights get closer, we must make sure we are getting enough nutrients to help our bodies stay healthy, especially during the winter months.

This is where vitamin D comes in, as the Public Health Agency, the NHS and the Northern Ireland Health Service recommend taking supplements during the autumn and winter months.









Vitamins play an important role and are especially needed to support bones, teeth and muscles. According to the NHS, vitamin D deficiency can lead to conditions such as rickets in children and bone pain in adults, a condition called osteomalacia.

The point is that our main source of vitamin D is sunlight, which is often in short supply in Northern Ireland, especially during the cold autumn and winter months when the sun begins to set in the afternoon. Thus, we only get enough sunlight for our bodies to make vitamin D between April and September.

Between October and March, we often have to rely on vitamin D-rich foods, but it is often difficult to get adequate amounts from diet alone. That’s why it’s recommended to consider taking a vitamin D supplement during autumn and winter.

How much vitamin D do I need?

According to the NHS, children from the age of one and all adults need 10 micrograms of vitamin D every day to stay healthy. This includes pregnant and lactating women and people at risk of vitamin D deficiency.

Children up to one year of age require 8.5 to 10 micrograms of vitamin D daily.

A microgram is 1,000 times smaller than a milligram (mg). Vitamin D amounts are sometimes expressed as international units (IU). 1 microgram of vitamin D is equal to 40 IU. So 10 micrograms of vitamin D is equivalent to 400 IU.

Can I get enough vitamin D from my diet?

In the spring and summer, most people get enough vitamin D through exposure to sunlight on their skin and a healthy, balanced diet. But during the autumn and winter months, sunlight is not enough for the body to make vitamin D.

Instead, people should consider taking a daily supplement to be able to get the recommended amounts of the vitamin, but there are also some dietary sources. This also includes:

Fresh and canned oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, trout kippers, and sardines

eggs and meat

Fortified fat spreads, breakfast cereals, soy and dairy products and powdered milk (the amounts in these products vary and are often quite low)

However, since the vitamin is only found in small amounts in foods, it can be difficult to get adequate amounts from food alone.

Doctor’s advice about taking vitamin D supplements

For most people, taking a vitamin D supplement of 10 micrograms per day is sufficient.

Unless advised by a doctor, you should not take or give the supplement more than the recommended daily amount to your child. Some people with certain medical conditions may not be able to safely take a daily 10-microgram supplement.

If your doctor advises you to take a different amount of vitamin D, you should follow his or her advice.

