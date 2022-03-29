The healthy seed diet

Sunflower seeds (Getty Images)

The food on our table rotates with the seasons.

Autumn is starting slowly and soon it will dye the environment with new colors: brown, symbol of mother earth; red, source of vital energy; yellow representing the sun and light. We are immersed in a true natural chromotherapy, designed to positively influence our body and mind as well as our immune response, which will prepare us to receive the coldest days of winter.

These same warm colors are found in seasonal fruits and vegetables and mainly in seeds and nuts.

The seeds have important properties for our body, but many of us forget about their existence and consume them very little. The main ones are sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, flax and chia seeds.

All are an excellent source of essential fatty acids -omega 3 and omega 6 that our body does not produce- and reduce cardiovascular risk. They also contain minerals (such as magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc, selenium, rame), vegetable proteins (which are far from the so-called “bad” cholesterol), vitamin A and vitamin E (important antioxidants with an immune role) among other micronutrients.

Nuts like walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and chestnuts They are also sources of valuable nutrients, providing energy to the body, good fats and antioxidants, which act as protectors.

Today we will focus on the seeds so you know which ones to consume according to their properties and your specific needs.

Flax and Chia Seeds:

They are a great gut ally -the presence of mucilage facilitates intestinal transit and reduces constipation. I highly recommend them in my Nutrireset program, where the focus is on Intestinal repair: improving the symptoms and signs that are linked to it, whether they are digestive or extra-digestive.

In addition, its great contribution of Omega helps prevent hypertension, cardiovascular problems and takes care of our bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

They have anti-inflammatory power.

Consumption tips: leave them to soak for 1 to 4 hours so that the mucilaginous gel is released and can exert its emollient and lubricating action.

Sunflower seeds:

for who is to “diet”these are considered the ones with the lowest caloric value.

Optimum for him pregnancy for its high content of Iron and Folic Acid.

Rich in Vitamin E and B vitamins that help boost the immune system and, together with Selenium, are great allies against aging due to their antioxidant power.

Likewise, the other seeds contain linoleic acid that helps reduce “bad” cholesterol in the blood.

Sesame seeds:

exceptional source of calciumits consumption is essential menopause and to include in those people who do not consume dairy. Thanks to calcium and omega, they are the ones that help the most in the prevention of osteoporosis.

Like the others, they are cardiovascular protectors.

Sunflower seeds:

Studies have shown that they may help prevent prostate cancer. They are also cardioprotective and bone keepers.

Dr. Viviana Battan Boniperti

Nutritional tips:

The seeds in general They are rich in fiber, which makes them a great ally as snacks between meals or to season other dishes.

They are recommended to be consumed daily in moderation: do not exceed 30 gr per day.

Ayurvedic Tips:

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds are refreshing and can be consumed by individuals Pitta. Thanks to this quality, it is ideal to consume them in summer and early autumn where this Dosha is high in the environment.

The Sesame seeds they are very good for Vatafor its nutritious and warm nature.

They should be avoided by Pitta and Kapha.

