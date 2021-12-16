the hearing of Dr. Alisa Chan











126











Many months after the birth of the new coronavirus which gave birth to the Covid pandemic, the debate on theorigin of SARS-CoV-2. The statements made by the Dr. Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering from MIT and Harvard, on the occasion of his hearing before the Science and Technology Committee of the British Parliament, now add another step.

Origin of Covid: Dr. Alina Chan’s theory

Dr. Chan, as reported by the ‘Adnkronos’ agency, reported that a laboratory leak is currently the most probable hypothesis on the origin of Covid, after 2 years of searching for a host animal did not lead to concrete results for to trace precise and certain information on the birth of the coronavirus and, therefore, of the pandemic.

The expert said before the Science and Technology Committee of the British Parliament: “I believe the origin in the laboratory is the most likely. At present, for those who are aware of the origin of the pandemic, it is not safe to come forward. We live, however, in an era in which there is a lot of information stored and sooner or later it will come out ”.

Dr Chan also explained the technical aspects that, according to her, would suggest the hypothesis of a virus that was artificially created: “We have heard many renowned virologists claim that an artificial origin is reasonable and these include virologists who modified the first SARS virus. We know that this virus has a unique feature called furin cleavage site. Without this feature it would not have caused this pandemic ”.

The origin of Covid and the “unicorn theory”: the words of Alina Chan

Alina Chan recalled before the Science and Technology Committee of the British Parliament that it emerged that “EcoHealth (a non-governmental organization based in the USA, ed) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a system for the insertion of new furin cleavage sites “.

Then the gene therapy and cell engineering specialist from MIT and Harvard added in this regard: “So, we have these scientists who in early 2018 say, ‘We will put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 in Wuhan there is a unicorn”.



<br />

