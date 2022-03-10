The hearing of the Dominican deputy accused in the US of drug trafficking is postponed

Judge Roy K. Altman of Miami agreed to postpone a hearing in the drug trafficking case against Dominican deputy Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz, so that the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense can analyze a report on the defendant’s mental health in time with a view to determining whether can face trial.

The hearing was postponed from March 28 to April 5, according to court documents consulted by Efe.

Gutiérrez Díaz’s defense requested last January that the defendant undergo a mental health evaluation by a psychiatrist or a psychologist from the Bureau of Prisons to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

The judge accepted the request and ordered on January 19 that Gutiérrez Díaz be tested, who has been placed under surveillance twice for suicide risk since December, according to what his defense attorney, Dennis Urbano, told local media.

Dr. Carmen Rodríguez, who is conducting the evaluation of Gutiérrez Díaz, reported that it is not possible for her to finish it before March 29, which is why both parties asked the judge for more time.

In the document dated March 3 in which the defense and the Prosecutor asked to postpone the March 28 hearing, they highlighted that the other three defendants in this case, Miguel Emilio Gutiérrez Díaz, brother of Miguel Andrés, and the Endy brothers of Jesús and Danny Núñez Mármol have already pleaded guilty.

Miguel Andrés Gutiérrez Díaz, who, to this day, the website of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic continues to include as a deputy, was arrested on May 18, 2021 at the Miami International Airport, where he arrived to attend the graduation of his son apparently unaware that a Miami grand jury had in March 2021 indicted him for drug trafficking.

In one of his appearances before the judge, the former legislator pleaded not guilty to the crimes of which he is charged.

According to the indictment issued by a Miami federal grand jury on March 11, 2021, from approximately 2014 to 2017 Gutiérrez Díaz was part of a transnational drug trafficking network that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States and distributed cocaine. .

According to the indictment, the drug arrived in the US hidden in boxes of fresh food aboard merchant ships or yachts owned by the defendant.

Gutiérrez Díaz was one of the legislators of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) with the most votes and has at least three companies in the Dominican province of Santiago, from where he coordinated his leap into politics, according to the newspaper of the Caribbean country Listín Diario. .

According to that medium, in that province he was known as a “prosperous businessman in the real estate sector” and was also linked to the construction sector, but he had not made a political career before being elected deputy in the last elections.