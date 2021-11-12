the heart is “crash”, career over for the champion of Barcelona? – Free Daily





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 12, 2021

Christian Eriksen he had paid the price at Euro2020, and the Danish Inter midfielder will now have to say goodbye to the Nerazzurri and Serie A, to play in a championship that allows him to use the defibrillator implanted in the heart (likely his return to ‘ Ajax, the Netherlands). Now, however, news of the last hour, is that Sergio Aguero he could seriously retire due to the cardiac arrhythmia that hit him in the home match against Alavés (1-1) and about ten days earlier, while he was training with his Barcelona team-mates. A bad luck that had forced him to miss the match of Champions League won away against Shakhtar Donetsk. The indiscretion comes from Catalunya Radio, and it seems probable that the cardiac arrhythmia detected in the Argentine is of a malignant type. The former City striker would already be aware of the situation, considered as “serious” after the last tests he underwent.





However, at the moment there is nothing official, and everyone is stuck at the press release of last November 2, when this was written: “The player of the first team Kun Aguero was subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure against the Doctor Josep Brugada. It will be unavailable in the next three months and the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated in order to determine its recovery process “. If, now, the indiscretion is confirmed, for the 33-year-old striker the bitter reality would come: that of having to hang up your boots.





This season, so far, he has played four matches in La Liga, scoring only one goal in the match lost at home to Real Madrid (1-2), but remained at the beginning of the season with a calf problem. In the Champions League, only 15 minutes into the 1-0 home win against Dinamo Kiev.