the heart lipstick is an organic coconut pink lip gloss

B.illie Eilish returns to delight his fans, this time with a beauty tip. In the last live on Instagram the 20-year-old singer surprised everyone with a rare make-up revelation. And now the world knows hers lip gloss favorite, bright at the right point, super moisturizing and based on organic coconut.

Billie Eilish and simple but effective make-up

If she loves to experiment with exaggerated and baroque special effects with her hair and nails, in face makeup Billie Eilish has a style that can be summarized in two words: light and simplicity.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. (Getty Images)

Natural dark and thick eyebrows, no make-up eyes. The focus of makeup for the LA singer is almost always on the mouth, fleshy and normally in one shade of pink. For some time, however, in a sparkling version. Now she has revealed to the public the product that allows her to have long-lasting hydration and color, the lip gloss of the made in California brand Kopari.

Organic and sustainable lip balm

In one of the singer’s rare beauty revelations, the secret of her always flawless lips is discovered, theHydrating Coconut Lip Gloss. A ultra moisturizing lip balm rosé based on coconut, shea butter and squalane oil. All organic and sustainable ingredients to which is added the nourishing power of antioxidants.

The product, which promises long-lasting brightness without being sticky and can be used naturally or applied over lipstick, is also low budget and free of paraffin and parabens. For now available only in the American version of the Sephora website, it is on sale for 13 dollars (about 10 euros).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


