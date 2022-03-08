The “heart” of the Zebras: from Parma to Ukraine (and back) a bus to save the relatives of fellow rugby players in Kiev

The long bus trip promoted by the Zebre Rugby Club with the aim of bringing the families of the players of the Kiev RC Polytechnic rugby team to safety ended tonight at the Citadel of Rugby in Parma. A total of 49 people – mostly women, children and the elderly – who had to leave Ukraine. The bus was organized by the Parma franchise in collaboration with the travel agency Val D’Enza Tours. The first reception and assistance of Ukrainian families was favored by the fundamental contribution of the Ukrainian interpreter Mariya Levytska and the specialist nurse Nicola Aimi of the Notarpietro Studio Team. All the details on the Gazzzetta of tomorrow on newsstands.

In the meantime, fundraising for the families of RC Polytechnic players has been promoted. Anyone can donate freely on the GoFundMe platform or on the current account of the charity partner of the Rugby club in the hospital.

References for free donation:

Iban: IT 20V0200811773000105213095

Account holder: ASD Rugby Bearers of Smiles

Reason: Humanitarian aid Ukraine

Any availability of welcome and hospitality can be communicated to franchigia@zebrerugbyclub.it or in the private Facebook group Zebre Rugby Club x RC Polytechnic.