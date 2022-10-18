The heartbreaking email that Angelina Jolie sent to Brad Pitt: “It is impossible to write this without crying”

In the midst of the legal problems facing Brad Pitt Y Angelina Joliean emotional email that the actress wrote to her ex-husband, in January 2021 has gone viral on TikTok. The Entertainment Tonight publication confirmed the veracity of the email, which is part of one of the court files..

In the message, the protagonist of ‘Tomb Raide’r explains the reasons that have led her to want to sell her part of the Chateau Miraval winery, a vineyard of almost 500 hectares that the couple had in common in France. “It is the place where we take the twins home and where we get married on a plaque in memory of my motherJolie wrote, referring to her youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, whom she gave birth to in France 14 years ago. “A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old…”Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago”, he continues.

“I hoped that somehow it would become something that would hold us together and that we would find light and peace there. Now I see how you wanted to get me out and surely you will be glad to receive this email”, can be read in the writing. And Jolie continues, “I’ve seen a lot of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways I wouldn’t have approved of, and decisions made that I wasn’t consulted about” over the last four years, saying she has been “harmed by decisions that have been made.” taken and who show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally changing it into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Finally, The actress ended up selling her share of the winery in 2022, prompting Pitt to sue her.. The actor claims that under the terms of his 2019 divorce, he and Jolie had a “mutual agreement” that neither could sell their share of the warehouse without the other’s consent.

The French vineyard owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Michael Gangne ​​AFP / Getty Images.

Still, Jolie did. And, judging by the mail now made public, the reasons were also of a personal nature. “It is the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family, and of a business focused on alcohol”, continues the actress, discreetly referring to Pitt’s addiction. Three years after announcing his separation, the actor himself confirmed that alcohol was one of the reasons why his marriage fell apart and announced that he had gone through Alcoholics Anonymous. And in order to see his children, he must submit to drug and alcohol tests.

“I was shaken by the recent image that has been spread to sell alcohol. I think it’s irresponsible and it’s not something I’d like kids to see. reminded me of painful times”, she continued, writing that she does not feel that she “can be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholic behavior damaged our family so deeply”, she states. The actors, who used to be one of the favorite couples in the Hollywood industry, have six children together: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). ).

“I can’t begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to get to this point. The dream about business and alcohol is yours and you have made it painfully clear. I wish you the best with him and I sincerely hope that the children will feel differently about Miraval when they are older and visit you there. But Miraval for me died in September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed it.”, culminates.

