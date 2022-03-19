the heartbreaking moment in which a girl tries to stop hit men from taking her father – Prensa Libre

A passerby captured the dramatic moment when a girl He tries everything so that some assassins don’t take his father.

The incident began when a man traveling in his vehicle was intercepted by several armed individuals.

Apparently he had just picked up his children from school, a girl and a boy, and They were with him when he was forced to get out of the car.

In the video you can see how the girl, who apparently was on the passenger side, he gets out and tries to take his father from the gunmen.

The minor runs after the assassins and one of them lifts her by force and puts her back inside the vehicle of his father, who is parked.

But the girl gets off again and tries to rescue her dad. At that moment, the armed group escaped in another vehicle.

The recording shows how a brave woman, who was observing the event, also run to rescue the girl. Another man also rushes to get the girl’s brother out of the vehicle to protect him.

The fact has caused outrage on social media and it has become one more demand for the government of Manuel López Obrador to stop the violence in Mexico.