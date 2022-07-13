The heartbreaking story of the family of the Argentine tourist who died in Bolivia due to lack of medical assistance

After the statements of the Foreign Ministry, the Argentine ambassador in Bolivia and former president Evo Morales, relatives of the tourist who died in Bolivia due to lack of medical care revealed details about the last moments of Alejandro Benítez abroad.

Five days after the death of the man who did not want to accept Argentine pesos and was required to pay in Bolivian pesos to be treated, Walter spoke in statements to All News about the endless inconsistencies that his father-in-law had to go through.

First, he flatly denied that Benítez have offered him medical assistance before he died and “less they gave him supplies to cure him”. Later, he recounted the desperation they felt to get help after the motorcycle accident that left Benítez with serious injuries.

The man died in Cochabanba Instagram

“My father-in-law’s partner who was with him wanted to pay all the time, but he did not have the Bolivian pesos. And that’s why they didn’t attend to him”, he explained. Along these lines, he remarked that “the Argentine pesos far exceeded the amount they were asking for” and added: “They reached offer the motorcycle as a form of payment”.

“But they denied it at all times. They wanted the pesos nothing more, ”he lamented. Outraged, the son-in-law of the Argentine tourist repudiated: “While the doctors were arguing, my father-in-law I was there next to them dying. He was not given assistance and that is why he ended up dying.”

“They had the supplies and at no time did they want to lend him. I know that they are not going to return my father-in-law’s life to us, but I would like this to set a precedent and not happen again. It breaks my soul to see my family so badly, “he said.

The economic issue did not end there either. According to Walter, after Benítez’s death they had to be involved in serious economic expenses, and he attacked the Argentine authorities for the lack of solidarity with which they acted. “By bringing the body the ordeal began for us. They charged us for everything: the coroner, the formalin, the coroner’s ticket, we paid for everything”, he stressed.

What was said by Benítez’s son was not more comforting. Throughout the television interview, Agustín recalled that in addition to not having cared for his father and that he died as a result of it, the Bolivian police even took a sum of 30 Bolivian pesos from them “to cover expenses.”

As indicated, Agents had been asked to go through Benitez’s belongings to “see if he had money to pay.” “At first, they didn’t let him. However, when he dies and the Bolivian police come, they grab the wallet and the money he had, which was only 40 Bolivian pesos”.

Of the remaining money, the tourist’s son assured that “The police took 30 Bolivian pesos from them saying it was for expenses” and he opined: “Its inhuman what is done because life is prioritized first and then money. How can it be that they have taken 30 pesos?

Alejandro Benítez had a motorcycle accident and, as a result, suffered serious injuries Instagram

Finally, Agustín finalized details about his father’s health moments before he died. “My father was awake and conscious from the accident to the hospital. There he passed away, ”she remarked, emphasizing once again that he did not receive the help he needed.