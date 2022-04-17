The heartbreaking story of Zahara’s biological mother, Angelina Jolie’s adoptive daughter | TV and Show

Zahara’s biological mother recently gave an interview in which she revealed her ordeal, since she was raped until the girl was in danger of death and the actress Angelina Jolie appeared in their lives.

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso is a practically unknown name, until the web helps to warn that it is the biological mother of Zahara (17 years old), adopted daughter of actress Angelina Jolie.

It is about a woman, whose life in Ethiopia was suspended in time, while that of her little girl evolved in all possible ways, together with her new and recognized mother.

However, with the passage of time, Lebiso does not seem willing to forget the situation that one day made her part with the girl, who came into her life in the most tragic circumstances, especially for a young Ethiopian mother, who paid a high price when his family turned their back on him and put land in between.

In an interview granted to the Reuters network and replicated in several South American media, including La Nación, he leaves the emotional traces visible, despite the passage of time and better conditions for Zahara.

Zahara’s biological mother: raped and banished

He had not turned 18 when Mentewab Dawit Lebiso faced a turmoil in his life. He was carrying a pregnancy that he had not revealed to his family. It was the product of a rape and that was not well seen in his tribe.

When she decided to reveal everything, she was banished. Her family and her ethnicity turned their backs on her. She, she had to face her motherhood.

He left for the Ethiopian city Hosanna. The meaning of that scenario was literal for a young and future mother, if we take into account that in biblical terms, it is translated as “Save us now, I beg you”.

His baby was born in 2005, whom he named Yemsrach, a name that translates as “Good news” in Spanish. However, the precarious life of both began to interfere with the maternal symbology and the rest of the pressing needs. She described in her recent interview that her situation “wasn’t the best” and therefore, he had to act.

Lebiso sought out her family, who had banished her, to ask for help with child support. Any. Again they turned their backs on the woman, whose mother advised them to give the child up for adoption.

“My baby was on the verge of death. She was left malnourished and was not even able to cry.”.

Indeed, Yemsrach’s mother had no choice but to leave her in an orphanage in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. “I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl die”Zahara’s biological mother recognizes in the present, because “Good news” was changed by the name of the enigmatic desert. His new mother decided so.

And it is that, Angelina Jolie came to the place where the girl was waiting for a home. That, that her heartbreaking circumstances deprived him of having her biological mother and her father, since his was a sexual aggressor.

Zahara and her biological mother: the impressive resemblance between the two

Angelina Jolie obtained the adoption of a minor, who survived hunger and other precariousness during her first 6 months of life.

A new beginning awaited who was called Zahara, far from her origins and with the comforts of the West. Her famous adoptive mother was always willing to give her a pass that most Ethiopian children will never be able to have.

From that, 17 years passed, the age at which Mentewab Dawit Lebiso was raped, pregnant and banished. Hence, the woman recently shared part of her story.

Also striking was the resemblance between Zahara and Lebiso. Now that the young woman is almost coming of age, the similarity of her features in the photographs that evolved with her, shared by Jolie and, on some occasions, together with Brad Pitt, adoptive father of the adolescent of Ethiopian origin, is undeniable. .

It is not the first time that Zahara’s biological mother has been seen in international media. 5 years ago, she undertook a crusade so that Angelina and Brad would allow her to talk to the teenager, according to the publication replicated by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“I just want her to know that I am alive and available to talk to her. I don’t want my daughter to come back but to be in contact with her and for us to talk from time to time. Angelina has been more than a mother to her and has been with her since she was a baby. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss her. I miss her all the time and think of her daily. I know when her birthday is but it saddens me not to be able to celebrate it with her, I would like so much to celebrate that day and other special ones…”