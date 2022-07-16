Entertainment

The heartbreaking story that inspired Netflix’s Intimacy

We already told you that Privacy is one of the most resounding premieres of recent times in Netflix. On this occasion, we focus on the devastating true story that served as inspiration and we share everything there is to know about it.

To find out what it’s about Privacy, the synopsis offered by the platform is more than eloquent: “In order for her political career to continue to rise, a woman must face the repercussions of the leak of a scandalous sexual video filmed without her consent.” What it does not say is that this story has a subplot in which the same problem is narrated and whose victim is a much more vulnerable woman (Ane, played by Veronica Echegui), who ends up taking his own life.

