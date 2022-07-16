The heartbreaking story that inspired Netflix’s Intimacy

We already told you that Privacy is one of the most resounding premieres of recent times in Netflix. On this occasion, we focus on the devastating true story that served as inspiration and we share everything there is to know about it.

To find out what it’s about Privacy, the synopsis offered by the platform is more than eloquent: “In order for her political career to continue to rise, a woman must face the repercussions of the leak of a scandalous sexual video filmed without her consent.” What it does not say is that this story has a subplot in which the same problem is narrated and whose victim is a much more vulnerable woman (Ane, played by Veronica Echegui), who ends up taking his own life.

Intimacy is a series that has 8 episodes of about 45 minutes each.

So much veronica fernandez What Laura Sarmientothe creators of this series that premiered in Netflix on June 10, they make it very clear that it is a fictional story starring characters with the same characteristics. However, and being a problem that occurs a lot in real life, it is undeniable that it finds inspiration in cases that really happened.

In this sense, many remember the Iveco case, in which a worker of this company suffered the leak of a sexual video without her consent and, like Ane, ended up committing suicide. On the other hand, Sarmiento recalled in an interview the case of politics Oblivion Antswhich could relate to the main plot and the story of the protagonist.

“As a society we have to look at each other because this is not an isolated event, this happens a lot,” says one of the characters in this fascinating story that features 8 episodes and, just over a month after its premiere, it is positioned as one of the most viewed contents of Netflix.

Focused on sexist violence and the numerous and varied manifestations that patriarchal society presents, Intimacy is a series that brings to the fore a harrowing reality and, at the same time, masterfully tackles a difficult genre such as drama. Whether because of the general theme or because of the style, many find a parallelism with anatomy of a scandalthe series starring Sienna Miller Y Rupert Friend which is also an event Netflix.

