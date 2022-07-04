News

The “heartbreaking” video in which US police officers shoot a young African-American dozens of times and sparks protests

Demonstration in Akron

Demonstration in Akron on Sunday.

Police in the United States on Sunday released video of a chase in Akron, Ohio, that ended with the death of a black man who was shot dozens of times by pursuing officers.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said he did not know the exact number of shots fired at Jayland Walker, but the medical examiner’s report indicates that more than 60 wounds.

That agency believes that the 25-year-old opened fire first, for which the officials, involved in a routine traffic inspection on the night of June 27, feared for their lives.

Walker was not armed when he ran away from his car, but police say a gun was later found inside the vehicle.

