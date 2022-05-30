Entertainment

The heartfelt words of the unrecognized son of ‘Puma Rodríguez’ to Lila Morillo

The singer Juan José Rodríguez, known on social media as ‘The Cougar Junior’ is the unrecognized son of Venezuelan artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. For some time now it has been believed that the link between them is this, but every time they are asked they evade responding.

On one occasion, Puma Rodríguez denied a paternal bond with the Cougar Junior and he risked saying that he is the son of one of his brothers. The truth is that Juan José left Venezuela at a very young age and lived in various countries in the region such as Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

