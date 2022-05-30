The heartfelt words of the unrecognized son of ‘Puma Rodríguez’ to Lila Morillo

The singer Juan José Rodríguez, known on social media as ‘The Cougar Junior’ is the unrecognized son of Venezuelan artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. For some time now it has been believed that the link between them is this, but every time they are asked they evade responding.

On one occasion, Puma Rodríguez denied a paternal bond with the Cougar Junior and he risked saying that he is the son of one of his brothers. The truth is that Juan José left Venezuela at a very young age and lived in various countries in the region such as Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

Currently the Cougar Junior He continues to sing and produce new songs and now he has dared to remake a classic of his supposed father, the song ‘Agarranse de las Manos’. The artist uses his social networks where he accumulates more than 11 thousand followers from all corners of the world to promote his work.

Puma Junior recently posted a video on his Instagram account of him singing the song ‘Hold hands’ together with the Peruvian orchestra Rio Band, and it was Lilac Morillo one of the first to comment: “That? Is El Puma Junior! Juan José! Very good! Go ahead and nothing more! The Lord is with you!”

Lila Morillo and Puma Junior. Source: Terra archive

To which immediately the Cougar Junior He dedicated some heartfelt words to her and said: “Thank you my beloved Lila, you have always been by my side supporting me and I owe my career to you, it is your work and I dedicate it to you. I am struck by how people continue to support you, Loving you, always impeccably beautiful. Your light remains intact and your example of life as a mother, sister, aunt, friend, is admirable. God bless you and keep you always, he loves you, your pumita”.