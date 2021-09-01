the heartwarming reaction to the Alzheimer’s patient watching The Greatest Showman

The elderly man with vascular dementia was moved while watching The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman

The Oscar nominated musical The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman it came out nearly four years ago, but its success has not stalled and continues to grow its audience around the world. The latest fan to join is an elderly man with Alzheimer’s as reported by E! News.

Featured on TikTok by CharlieMooseMedia, the video shows the user’s grandfather, in the second stage of vascular dementia, being taken to an outdoor screening of the 2017 film and doing nothing but smile all the time. In a few hours the TikTok already has 1.1 million views on the app, also getting an answer from Hugh Jackman.

Jackman on Twitter responded to the clip:

Thanks for sharing this moment Charlie. Your grandfather certainly made me smile. Please give him a hug from me. HJ.

Thanks for sharing Charlie. Your Grandad sure made me smile. Please give him a hug for me. HJ @GreatestShowman pic.twitter.com/Uqumw7bo7e – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 31, 2021

The actor replying to the video, sparked a number of responses from his fans, a user wrote: “Thank you for sharing this and responding to Charlie and his grandfather. You are a wonderful man “. Another added: “I’m glad you were able to answer and make this man’s day, make him feel important”.

The Greatest Showman became a big hit. Michael Gracey’s film grossed more than $ 435 million at the worldwide box office, an extraordinary feat for any film. Also starring Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman it would be nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and would win the same award at the Golden Globes. There was talk of a sequel of the film in 2019, but as the film was released by 20th Century Fox and the Walt Disney Company no longer has a distribution deal with Chernin Entertainment, it’s unclear if there will ever be a sequel.

