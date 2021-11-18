Use the air conditioners to heat the rooms is it really a valid alternative to the use of radiators and stoves? Let’s see together in this guide what the benefits they disadvantages in the use of heat pumps to generate hot air, in order to arrive prepared and aware to better face the cold temperatures of the winter period.

The disadvantages

Use the heat pump air conditioner yes or no? There are many people who find themselves torn to find an answer to this type of question. In many cases, in fact, those who have decided to install these devices in their homes to combat the extreme heat are now wondering how to use them even in winter.

In general we can say that, given the choice, it would perhaps be better not to opt for the use of air conditioners to generate warmth in the house, especially when it is very cold outside. These tools, in fact, are very affected by the surrounding environment which, if extreme, makes them work with less efficiency.

Another very important thing to consider are the consumption: air conditioners, in fact, cannot heat spaces that are too large, especially if they are larger than 50 square meters, thus failing to guarantee a good level of heating if not in the face of considerable electricity consumption.

The advantages

One of the main advantages concerns the maintenance: in fact, heat pump air conditioners do not require special precautions except the periodic cleaning of the filters. They can therefore represent a good choice if you don’t have to heat spaces that are too large, or when the outside temperatures are not too rigid.

by Francesca Lauritano