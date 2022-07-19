The heat records that have been broken in recent days

Guterres: “Collective suicide” due to extreme heat waves 1:13

(CNN Spanish) — Many still do not believe in climate change, despite ample evidence and scientific consensus on the matter. The data doesn’t lie: global heat records are far surpassing cold ones: 188 global heat records have been broken so far in 2022, more than 50 of them occurring last week.

In comparison, only 18 cold records have been broken this year in the world.

Europe and the United States are bracing again for dangerous heat waves.

USA

In the US, 92 all-time record high temperatures had been recorded as of July 16, compared with just five all-time record low temperatures, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Several US states, from the North Central Plains to Texas, are facing possible record temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service. More than 40 million people are under heat alert this Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 32 degrees, reaching over 40 degrees in some areas.

Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings cover Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Montana, and the Dakotas.

British islands

The temperatures that are hitting the old continent over the last few days are anything but normal. The person responsible, the heat wave that began the previous week in southwestern Europe and that over the last few hours has begun to move towards the British Isles. This has caused unprecedented maximum temperature records to be reported this Monday.

This is the case in Ireland, where meteorologists reported that throughout the afternoon 33 degrees Celsius had been reached in the capital, Dublin, the highest recorded in the last century. This is the highest temperature record in more than a century, but the alarms have also sounded in the neighboring country, in the United Kingdom, where since the previous week the National Meteorological Agency warned that between this Monday and this Tuesday in the city of London could reach 40 degrees Celsius, thus becoming the highest temperature forecast in the entire history of the island.

The United Kingdom experienced the hottest day of the year on Monday, registering a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Office

Spain

In the case of Spain, this Monday we reached the eighth day of the heat wave. The State Meteorological Agency reports that it should end throughout this day and that on Tuesday a drop in thermometers would be felt in most of the country. However, on Wednesday the mercury will rise again and meanwhile, this heat wave has already made its effects felt on the population and on the country’s forests. The daily mortality monitoring system of the Carlos III Health Institute calculates that since this heat wave began, about 510 Spaniards have died. This is an estimate and not official death records.

In the case of the fires that could have been caused as a result of this heat wave, we know that until this Monday there are at least five autonomous communities that are registering fires within their territories. This is the case, for example, of Extremadura, where in the province of Cáceres a fire would have burned more than 6,000 hectares in recent days and forced the evacuation of nearly 700 people.

Given the extreme risk of fire, Renfe, the main rail transport company in the country, was forced to suspend train services between Madrid and Galicia. Until further notice, the company has established an alternative road transport plan for passengers on the affected trains.

In France, in addition to the alert in 15 departments, residents are advised to avoid going out between 11 am and 9 pm. In addition to the heat, France and Spain have seen forest fires burning thousands of hectares, and in Portugal sweltering temperatures have exacerbated a drought that began before the heat wave.

The Meteorological Agency activated an extreme heat alert this Sunday, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees in several regions.

The person responsible for situations like these for the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, is clear: climate change.

Like Sánchez, many meteorologists and scientists share the opinion that this climate change is the result of the human emission of greenhouse gases, a situation that is causing longer summers and increasingly intense and lasting heat waves.

With information from María Alejandra Requena, Pau Mosquera, Rachel Ramirez and Angela Fritz