The Heat: Will Smith’s extra-luxury camper

The Heat, as Will Smith’s camper is called, was produced by Anderson Mobile Estates. It has 22 wheels and inside it even has a cinema room that makes the most of the modular spaces. When not used by the actor, it can be rented for 8 thousand euros a week



Do you remember the first episode of the TV series “The Prince of Bel-Air” in which Will Smith entered the villa of his uncles a Los Angeles with a vintage yellow taxi? Well, from 1990 to today, the American street actor has made it and as his popularity has grown, so has the size of the means by which he travels.

Cinema room and 22 wheels: Will Smith’s camper is special

Will Smith, in fact, it has a very special vehicle in its fleet: a camper, but not just any one. The Heat, this is its name, it is a real villa on two wheels and has very special features. For a boy who made his life first with TV and then with cinema, he could not miss a real cinema room with a retractable 100 ″ screen and a space that can accommodate up to 30 people.

Space is the gem of this motorhome manufactured by Anderson Mobile Estates, an American company specializing in extra-luxury campers. The Heat is spread over two floors and its length made it necessary to install 22 wheels. Downstairs you will find the kitchen, the dining room and a small area used as a cloakroom.

Loading... Advertisements

Downstairs there is a bathroom as wide as the entire camper, equipped with a shower, separate dry toilet and a glass door that becomes opaque at the touch of a button (all worth 21 thousand euros). The Heat was not just a whim of Smith, but according to what we learn, his home on the occasion of the filming of some of his famous films such as Men in Black, Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness. At the time of the purchase, a little over two million euros was paid. Today, the actor occupies it less and less, but The Heat does not want to retire and so it was decided to rent it. The price? About 8 thousand euros a week, enough to feel like a Hollywood star.