The Heat, Will Smith’s two million euro camper with cinema and meeting room

Will Smith’s two million euro camper

Several times we have seen celebrities surround themselves with the most absurd displays of luxury, often far from functional, with objects of great commercial value. The story of the camper of Will Smith, however, it falls into this category up to a certain point. The well-known actor for almost twenty years has often stayed inside the The Heat, his extra luxury vehicle bought and equipped to have all the comforts, but also to act as a mobile office. A little gem of approx 2.5 million dollars (2.1 million euros with the current exchange value), justified by the many functions it can take on for the owner.

What Will Smith’s RV looks like

As you can easily imagine, the vehicle was designed to allow the star to experience his moments on board in luxury. More than once in fact Will Smith he preferred to sleep inside The Heat, as he dubbed the RV, rather than booking a room in a hotel in the cities where he is busy filming. Not just a habit, but a decision dictated by the desire to be more comfortable in a place that can truly be considered home. A two-story house with 22 wheels.

The American actor has decided to prepare the extra-luxury camper as if it were a real home. Inside the vehicle they are present a kitchen And a dining room, in which to spend convivial moments with the family or with colleagues and staff in the most intense period of filming. Among the various rooms, there is also one make-up station, which will have seen hundreds of Will Smith during the many films he has been part of over the years. The Heat it is not just a luxury item, but also includes some strictly working places. Inside, the actor wanted them to be present an office And a living room equipped with a huge wardrobe, usable both for stage costumes and for personal clothes, perhaps to be worn on some gala occasion or in some outing between one engagement on the set and another.

If on the ground floor most of the rooms are used for business purposes, or in any case find their function within the actor’s life, the upper floor has the most dedicated to the Relax and ai personal whims. Inside Will Smith has decided to place a luxury bathroom, with a shower equipped with a sauna.

Not far away is the personal cinema room, with 30 seats. Literally a cinema in a camper: a whim that very few in the world can say they have, obtained through a work of technology and precision. To give viewers a chance to see the film on one 100 “drop-down screen in fact, the manufacturer of the camper has installed a mechanism that raises the upper deck by one meter. It would seem like the description of a science fiction movie, if it weren’t the everyday reality in Will Smith’s life.

The last fanciful detail of the camper, made by Anderson Mobile Estates, consists of automatic doors, which open when they recognize the movement of people nearby and emit the sound of opening and closing audible in Star Trek. In short, a real treat for enthusiasts.

Discovering Will Smith’s camper

The secrets of The Heat, named after the 1995 film starring Al Pacino, were unveiled by the designer of Anderson Mobile Estates, Mackenzie Anderson, who was responsible for designing the interiors of the camper, purchased by the actor already in the early 2000s. Within the video, the viewer can observe the details of this contemporary work of art, in which luxury and functionality come together to result in one of the most expensive motorhomes in the world. Among the various curiosities revealed in the documentary there is also the price of the bathroom alone, whose value exceeds 25 thousand dollars.

For the more curious about the backstory of the actor’s life, there are several films in which he stayed within The Heat during filming, including some of the most successful, starting with “Ali“,”Men in Black III” And “The pursuit of happiness“. For this reason, some cinephiles have been asking for years to have the opportunity to live inside the camper or at least to be able to visit it, so as to enter the life of a Hollywood star for at least a few hours. And Will Smith did not miss an opportunity to grant this opportunity, of course for a fee.

How much does it cost to rent Will Smith’s RV

If you are planning to spend a week on an alternative home and have a very bloated wallet, Will Smith makes available his The Heat in the periods when he does not use it as a home between takes. The standard figure in this case is $ 9,000 for one week, therefore more than 7500 euros. Certainly not two pennies, but not even an exaggerated payment when you think about the luxury that the camper can offer to renters. On the other hand, the investment of 2.5 million dollars made by the actor will have to be repaid in some way …