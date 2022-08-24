The heated controversy around “The Rock” which ignites social networks!

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can count on a gigantic fan base around the world, he does not escape some virulent criticism. His appearance in a very particular ranking has notably earned him to be set on fire by Internet users, who have put (by the way) a real debate on the table.

Whatever the field in which he exercises, Dwayne Johnson seems to be incapable of not finding success in it. At first, he was a legend on the wrestling scene, building a superb reputation under the nickname “The Rock”. Following that, he decided to go into cinema, being passionate about the seventh art. Results ? He is now one of the most famous actors on the planet, having participated in blockbusters such as the saga Fast and Furious for example.

This success logically translates into absolutely enormous financial gains, especially thanks to its activity on social networks. With 335 million followers on Instagram alone, Johnson is a golden goose for any business partner. What to bring him a colossal sum with each publication on social networks, so much so that he is one of the highest paid athletes in this field. However, this point greatly disturbs Internet users.

The Rock ‘no longer an athlete’ according to fans

It’s not so much the million-dollar hit with each post that pisses fans off, but rather the fact that he’s still considered an athlete. The Rock was certainly a renowned wrestler, but he hasn’t fought a fight since 2019 and in general, his appearances in the ring have become increasingly rare since 2014 (since he was dedicated to movie theater). His wrestling discipline already being debated in the sports world, it didn’t take much for him to suffer some very scathing tackles on Twitter.

Why is The Rock in this ranking? He’s an actor… and WWE (professional wrestling league, editor’s note) is all about acting

Professional wrestling is not a sport, and Dwayne Johnson hasn’t played it in years. This man is an actor.

Dwayne Johnson shouldn’t even be in this ranking.

Can Dwayne Johnson still be considered a professional athlete? Obviously, a lot of people doubt it right now. He may continue to let go of madness in the weight room, “The Rock” ultimately maintains his physical condition more than anything else. His profession seems to be that of an actor now.