the heir of Sensible Soccer on PC and console with release period – Nerd4.life

Sociable Soccer is in effect theheir to Sensibile Soccer, the historic soccer game developed by Sensibile Software with which this new one shares the same author, namely Jon Hare, and is coming to PC and console with a new exit period set.

We had already talked about the fact that Sociable Soccer was coming to PC and consoles a few months ago: at the time there was also a release date that was to be placed in April of 2022, but the latest communications have become more vague under this I wait, perhaps in view of a postponement.

In any case, the period remains the same: Sociable Soccer is expected to arrive on PC and consoles in second quarter of 2022, now without a precise release date, according to the new press release released by the development team on the official website. The game was originally launched on Steam in 2017 in early access, but was later removed due to an exclusive agreement signed later with Apple Arcade, a platform on which it is in fact present with a specific version and of which we have also published a review. .

The new version should therefore be called Sociable Soccer 22 and contain several improvements compared to the previously released version, including: