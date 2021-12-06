The heir of the Renault Kadjar will be called Austral

A CALL TO THE SOUTH – After the first sightings on the road of the heir of the Renault Kadjar (here to find out more), new details are revealed pending the presentation scheduled for the spring of 2022. The medium SUV of the French company changes its name and will be called Renault Austral. It is also confirmed that it will have an overall length of 451 cm and a cabin that can accommodate up to five passengers. The Renault Austral is expected to be based on the CMF platform, shared with the Nissan Qashqai, and it is almost certain that it will also be available in a plug-in hybrid version.

THE NAME OF A CAR – The name Austral was deposited by the Renault back in 2005 and derives from the Latin Australis. According to the French house, it spontaneously evokes the colors and warmth of the south, the tranquility of nature, large spaces. It also works in many languages, an international dimension, which is well suited to a vehicle that will be marketed throughout Europe and beyond. Meaningful and emotional for the sensations it arouses, the name Renault Austral it also reflects the positioning of the vehicle: a medium-sized SUV that adapts to the needs of many categories of motorists. Its harmonious phonetics, thanks to the double “A” and the association of central consonants with “STR”, makes it a balanced name, which refers to strength and the idea of ​​control. Finally, according to the dictates of marketing, Austral is particularly well suited to the DNA and strategy of Renault, a modern brand that transmits warmth and is close to people, putting itself at their service.

> READ ALSO – Renault Kadjar: sighted the new generation