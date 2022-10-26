the hell of Matthew Perry, Chandler in Friends

The actor also reveals how a serious health crisis forced him to stay out of the movie don’t look up, the great success of Netflix that premiered last December. After a few years of little work in the cinema, that film was going to allow him to share the poster with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, among others. It was going to be the biggest movie of her entire career.

Perry had even filmed a scene with Jonah Hill in which he played a Republican journalist, but suffered heart failure associated with his hydrocodone addiction. In a hospital intervention, the doctors administered another drug that, combined with that opioid, caused your heart would stop beating for five minutes. I was told that a very heavy Swiss guy did not want the guy from friends He died on his stretcher, so he gave me resuscitation for five minutes, beating and crushing my chest, he writes and confesses that the doctor saved his life, although he broke eight ribs. After he recovered from that, he did not work on the Netflix movie again and the scene he had shot was not included in the final footage.