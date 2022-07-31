The hell of Venezuelan migrants in the Darién jungle | International

The video shows some Venezuelan migrants who between sobs recount the hardships of their passage through the Darién. This impenetrable tropical forest located between Colombia and Panama has become a funnel for a good part of the flows that, from South America, seek to make their way to a new life, usually in the United States. Recordings like these, spread through social networks, are becoming more and more frequent. The famous “plug” of the Darien, a dense and hermetic territory, constitutes a survival challenge for the caravans of desperate migrants from the hemisphere.

The narrations of those who undertook this path assure that it is not unusual to find corpses, or dying people waiting for help, along the route. On several occasions there have been reports of children arriving at United Nations care posts without their parents, or parents without their children. The migrants get leftover luggage and clothing that they find abandoned in the jungle.

The journey is about 200 kilometers. Several people have been assaulted by illegal groups or labor exploited for a time to allow them to continue. There are coyotes who agree on the route. This is what these links of criminal organizations are called that facilitate the passage in exchange for money. In some specific points, there are merchants who have organized themselves to offer drinks and other products to those who need them. Some migrants have denounced that the guides make them travel through muddy and unhealthy roads to slow down the journey and try to sell them things. The cost of the crossing, which may include some sections in boats on raging rivers, is around, at least, about 500 dollars per person.

The stories of the Darién jungle have multiplied in recent weeks in Venezuela. For a year, moreover, the flow of Venezuelans residing in other countries of the region who migrate for the second time, from Peru or Ecuador, fleeing xenophobia and unemployment, has increased. “From January to June 2022, more than 28,079 Venezuelans have crossed the Darien jungle, almost 60% of the total number of migrants who undertake that journey, according to the data provided by the National Border Service of Panama,” he says. David Smolansky, opposition leader in exile, commissioner of the Organization of American States for the attention of migrants and refugees. Migratory flows from the Darien also include Cubans, Haitians, and to a lesser extent, Ecuadorians and Bolivians. And just a year ago, in 2021, barely 2% of migrants from the Darién were Venezuelan.

“There are power outages, failures in the purification plants, services are collapsed, there is a lack of fuel and a shortage of cash. The migrant population is overcrowded, they are spending the night in the rain, food is scarce, they have nowhere to connect their phones to notify their families that they have left the jungle,” explains Marisol Quiceno, head of the Humanitarian Affairs field at Doctors Without Borders for Colombia and Panama.

“There are recurring situations, families that are divided, people who adopt children who are lost. People who drown in rivers, who die of dehydration, of heart attacks,” says opposition deputy Marco Aurelio Quiñones. The impact of the news from the Darién has been high and has provoked the unusual response of Diosdado Cabello, the second man in command in Chavismo, on his television program With the mallet giving. For Cabello, the information from the Darien is part of a campaign orchestrated by an extremist opposition against the Bolivarian revolution, which seeks to collect money from international organizations “to steal it.”

“They use them as a number, as a statistic, they are not interested in the name, the family, but the number, why? Because the number is what allows them to collect money. You become a number… Where is that? That must be shown to people on a map, that is the border between Colombia and Panama, that is very far from Venezuela, in any case, who should guard that there? That is a problem for them in that area, that they want to throw it at Venezuela,” Cabello launched.

“Everything here is money”

César Quijada watched many videos and read comments in a Facebook group about that tour. He collected 1,250 dollars and on July 1 he left Venezuela determined to reach the United States. He fell like tens of thousands of migrants who move today from south to north to cross the Darien Gap. “I spent seven days waiting for a boat to come out in Capurganá, but none came out and I had to do the entire jungle,” he recounts on WhatsApp from somewhere in Honduras. “I crossed it in six days and only took one day off, but I don’t recommend it to anyone. My group wanted to stay more days resting, but I preferred to continue with other people. Inside there one goes asking God and looking for a way to get out as quickly as possible. Everything is will.”

Most of those who emigrate find their way through social networks. The group where César found information has more than 172,000 members and advice is asked daily on how much money to bring to achieve the American dream, what clothing forecasts to consider and what guides are reliable. The stories of migrants scammed by the coyotes are repeated over and over again in the messages. Also condolences and prayers for the missing or deceased.

Quijada is 35 years old and worked as a driver in Anzoátegui, in eastern Venezuela. He left Venezuela looking for opportunities, but also fleeing extortion from some policemen. Along the way, he has had to walk along trails (informal roads) between Honduras and Guatemala to save himself the bribes called safe-conducts, that is, what the authorities charge at checkpoints to let migrants through who may later be deported. “Everything here is money,” he says. In Panama he managed to get on the United Nations buses. But several parts of the journey he has done on foot to save the dollars he has left.

“They mount their shows”, says Hair. “If you are young and read all the attacks that have been made against Venezuelans outside our country, and you fell into the trap of all these people who mounted a great media campaign for you to leave, are you going to try again? ?”.

