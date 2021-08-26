The Help, a story of racial integration in the film with Emma Stone



Emma Stone is the protagonist of the film The Help which airs this evening Tuesday 13 July 2021 in prime time on Rai 1. The film tells the story – set in the 1960s – of an aspiring writer who, returning to her country of origin after graduation, begins to collect the confidences of African American maids and their difficult conditions of integration to make a book out of it.

The Help is a 2011 film directed by Tate Taylor. The American director has achieved great success with both critics and audiences, basing the film on the novel released in 2009 by the writer Kathryn Stockett, with the same title.

The Help has as protagonist Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan (played by Emma Stone), a recent graduate from Jackson (Mississippi) who returns to her home country in 1963 with the will to fulfill her greatest dream, that of becoming a writer. Arriving home, however, she will face an anachronistic situation, characterized by a deep racism towards African Americans. Skeeter will therefore learn to know the maids of his friends who are married with children, gaining their trust and collecting their testimonies. The maids will reveal to her the baffling secrets hidden in the home, in a raccount of racism and difficult integration. The young writer will collect all the testimonies to make a book that will arouse much controversy in the country.

The film has received many international awards, among which the most prestigious is undoubtedly the Oscar for the interpreter Octavia Spencer for Best Supporting Actress. At his side in the cast we find another Oscar winner like Emma Stone, one of the most popular actresses of her generation who has taken part in other major films such as Birdman, La Favorita and La La Land. The third Oscar winner of the film is Viola Davis.

Mandela Day and the fight against racism

The film The Help is given in prime time just a few days before an extremely important anniversary for the fight against Apartheid, the Mandela Day, which occurs on July 18, his birthday.

Mandela was the first black South African president, leader of the struggle against apartheid and Nobel Peace Prize winner. His birthday is celebrated precisely there International day “Mandela Day”, in memory of his battles and words. Its ideals of equality remain a milestone for every nation, especially for those where the principles of hospitality and solidarity struggle to determine.

The goals of Mandela Day, says the Nelson Mandela Foundation, are enclosed in an exhortation: the footsteps of this giant of history are a stimulus for every individual, community and non-governmental organization to spend 67 minutes on a good deed. In fact, Mandela, born on 18 July 1918 in a village in the Umtata region, has been 67 years old dedicated to the defense of human rights. A struggle, that for the freedom of all men, which cost him 27 years in prison, spent in Robben Island prison. A struggle, alongside the poor, the least.

