The help, Crossed stories, full movie in Latin Spanish online for free: where and how to watch it via streaming? NTLR | Cross stories on Netflix, HBO Max, Star Plus, Cuevana, Pelisplus | Viola Davis, Emma Stone | streaming

Viola Davis is about to return to theaters with the premiere of “The King’s Woman”, a film in which she will play an Amazon woman who seeks to protect her people. This recent bet of hers will see her become a powerful warrior, but many will remember that her bravery and fighting voice felt very strong from “Crossing stories”the acclaimed plot that earned him a 2012 Oscar nomination.

Even though it was released 11 years ago, “The help” (as it was originally titled in English) remains in force, since its history brought us closer to one of the most serious social problems, but just as deeply rooted in the world: racism. Therefore, if you want to feel again how your heart is squeezed with its dramatic scenes, here we tell you more details.

“Crossed Stories” was nominated for a total of four categories at the 2012 Oscars. Photo: Dreamworks Pictures

What is “Crossed Stories” about?

Set in 1960s Mississippi. Skeeter (emma Stone) is a southern society girl who returns from college determined to become a writer, but turns the lives of her friends—and the town—upside down when she decides to interview the African-American women who have spent their lives taking care of families. largest in the south.

Aibileen (Davis), the housekeeper of Skeeter’s best friend, is the first to help her despite the concern of her colleagues. Even so, soon more women appear to tell her stories.

Along the way, unlikely friendships are forged and a new brotherhood emerges, but not before everyone in town has a thing or two to say when they find themselves unintentionally—and unintentionally—caught up in the changing times of a discriminating environment. .

Where can I find “Cross Stories”?

Previously, “Crossing stories” was available in Netflix. In fact, in 2020, it became the most watched movie on streaming after the case of george Floyd shake the whole world.

Now, the feature film can be seen through Star Plus. You just have to subscribe to one of their payment plans, since there is no free period for you to try the service.