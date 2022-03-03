The help that the Government will give to Russian and Ukrainian tourists

The Tourism Office agreed with the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (asonahores) guarantee hotel stays for tourists Russians and Ukrainians stranded in the Dominican Republic, product of the conflict war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the authorities, In the next 48 hours, an operation will be carried out in several hotels in order to verify the particular needs of each family, ensuring that they will have a “safe accommodation.”

As confirmed by representatives of the hotel sector, the country currently registers a total of 16,927 visitors with Russian or Ukrainian residencymost of them staying in different hotels and continue to wait for a definitive solution to their situation.

The preliminary survey carried out by the pertinent authorities indicates that, as for Russian residents, it is estimated that they number 14,806 are currently in the country, most of them housed in La Altagracia and a smaller group in Santo Domingo.

They assure that for these visitors the repatriation process was agreed with the main Russian tour operators in the coming days and their return home.

Of the Ukrainian tourists, a total of 1,903 visitors have been identified still in the national territory, of which 1,688 are adults and 215 children staying in hotels.

“Both the private tourism sector and the Government will do everything necessary so that families from Russia and Ukraine feel our warmth, security and support in this situation,” says the Tourism Office through a press release.

This Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., the honorary consul of Ukraine in the Caribbean country, Ilona Oleksandrivnawill be received at the National Palace by President Luis Abinader, after she asked for help for her fellow citizens in the country.

At a press conference, Oleksandrivna said that for her “it is not possible” to serve alone the nearly 3,000 Ukrainian tourists who are in the Dominican Republic and do not have the means to return to their country, due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

He also addressed the Dominicans to ask them to collaborate to collect donations of money, clothing, medicine and other goods, to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to the information provided by the authorities of the Tourism Office, during 2021 Russia and Ukraine represented more than 244 thousand passengers, and during January and February 2022 they totaled 109,110. This has meant 10% of the tourism from the country.

It indicates that the impact of this fall will be compensated with the reactivation of the different traditional markets such as Canada, France, the United Kingdom and South American countries. “In fact, in the last six months Canada increased from 10,620 monthly passengers to more than 50,000 in February, while France went from 5,844 passengers to 32,503 in February and the United Kingdom from 442 passengers to 12,473 passengers”.

It specifies that the diversity of arrivals is one of the country’s great strengths, which indicates that the impact of the current situation may be mitigated in the coming months, with an expected end of the year greater than the pre-pandemic period.

“The public-private emergency committee is in permanent session identifying the specific actions for this recovery,” he adds.