The hemorrhage of general practitioners: the Lazio region in chaos

In the area Lazio there territorial medicine presents a hole that must be filled as soon as possible. In 2021 only a Rome more than 350 professionals have retired. “By 2026 – in the words of Antonio Magi, president of the Order – a third of those who work today, about two thousand, will go in pension without the possibility of remaining, even voluntarily, in service “ .

Without the return of young white coats to rebalance the situation, many cities find themselves without a general practitioner available. In many municipalities of the hinterland, in fact, the Local Health Authorities have surveyed the “deficient area” as explained by Il Messaggero, especially in the outskirts of Guidonia and Tivoli.

The causes are different, including the fact that due to Covid-19 many professionals have asked for early retirement, bringing numerous inconveniences to Italian families.

To find solutions to this uncomfortable situation, Alberto Chiriatti, regional deputy secretary of Fimmg, the Italian Federation of General Practitioners, stated that, together with a team of doctors and scholars, plans have been made. Some of them act as a buffer for momentary circumstances. Among these is the fact that it is believed that the number of patients available to each doctor can be increased, so as to have no limits. This solution, however, leads to administrative inconveniences and work overload. In fact, there is a risk that the doctor will not be able to manage the multitude of patients, devoting less time to them.

Among other solutions, that of using new trainees. In this way, according to Deputy Secretary Chiriatti: “We will give the opportunity to graduates in Medicine who are attending the course of General Medicine to compete for the award of new positions with a maximum of 750 patients “.

Therefore, alternatives to the numerous reports in the cities of Lazio are still being sought as the data that report one health care to collapse scholars worry.