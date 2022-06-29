The Herald of Coatzacoalcos – Danna denounces Coco Levy

The young actress shared her testimony of alleged abuse by the Videocine producer

This Tuesday, June 28, a public complaint is circulating that actress Danna Ponce made on her official Instagram account, where she recounted the experience she allegedly lived next to Coco Levy, son of the beloved Talina Fernández.

The young actress shared her testimony of alleged abuse by the producer of Videocine, the most important distributor of Mexican cinema.

According to Danna, Coco called her into her office on several occasions; However, on the second date the fact was recorded, which Danna did not have the courage to talk about, because as an actress recently graduated from the CEA she had “everything to lose”, she talked live.

“In that first approach (February 3) this man explained to me that he does not close the door for ethics and so that they do not think that things happen in that office, where things do happen… I sat down and all he told me was ‘ You are a demon, you are a demon’ and I did not understand anything… He continued with his advice and exemplified everything with abuse… I left his office very nervous, “he recalled.

“In that first meeting I did feel discomfort, fear and he asked me to come back the following week. I came back on February 10, why did I come back? Because I want to work, I have goals, I have ambitions… I was already psyched up, I was going covered as much as I could so that this man would stop seeing me as a piece of meat, “he added.

“On the second occasion, the first thing that happened was that he closed the door, the door that he said he did not close for ethics… He had cigarettes on his table and the only physical action he could do at that time because he had a lot of nerve was to smoke. .. He told me I was a demon and that I was going to become a star… The man also told me an example of how to win over a producer, he unfastened his zipper and his belt… I was paralyzed, yes I I was paralyzed, I couldn’t say anything and the man stood up, walked behind me and what he did was grab me from behind and touch my breasts, and he kissed me on the corner, “said the actress.

However, “the first abuse I had was when I was 4 years old by a family member and then at 21 I had another incident with a man who was a masseur. So, I have a process of investigation, of healing, of wanting to heal myself, of wanting to heal my body, because all that energy it gives to you,” he mentioned.

As part of her tests, Danna Ponce published images of an alleged chat with Coco Levy on her networks.

Danna Ponce explained that a few days ago he wrote to Coco Levy on WhatsApp because he had no proof of what happened, so he did not hesitate to discuss the subject with him, a situation that the businessman would not have denied in the chat.