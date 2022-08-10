The herb that helps control nerves and fight anxiety

Nervousness is normally generated by concrete facts that a person has to face in their day to day life. For example, taking an exam, speaking in public, or attending a job interview.

Sometimes when a person presents a state of nervousness it can be confused with anxiety; however, they are different things, because while the nerves allow us to adapt to a situation, anxiety can become limiting and sometimes disproportionate to the stimulus that generates it.

When a person feels nervous, its origin is external; while in the case of anxiety, the factors are internal, such as worry, anticipation of unlikely events, negative thoughts, fatigue, and even difficulty concentrating, among others.

Although there are differences, the truth is that the two conditions can be annoying and therefore finding ways to help control them is decisive. One of the possibilities is to resort to home remedies and herbs can be a good option, although it is important to be clear that these are not a substitute for medical treatments if they are required.

One of those medicinal plants that can help is basil, which although it is recognized for its uses in gastronomy, it is also recommended in popular culture to balance the nervous system. Its leaves and essential oils act as relaxants in the body and combat stress, anxiety and nerves, according to information from the Better with Health portal. According to the aforementioned source, two or three cups of basil infusion can be consumed per day.

Nerves and anxiety can be controlled with homemade tricks. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Information from the Gastrolab portal, from Mexico, ensures that this plant is good for coping with stress, since “consuming it in small quantities can help stop the excessive production of cortisol, the stress hormone, but it also helps increase the segregation of endorphins, which is ideal for the person to relax and feel calmer”.

Other plants that, according to Better To Health, could be beneficial for controlling nerves and improving anxiety states are: passionflower, which is said to stimulate muscle relaxation; ginseng, which has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to calm nerves and control emotional disturbances and valerian, to which calming effects are attributed that improve mood and help to fall asleep.

Tips to deal with these disorders

The psychologist Cristian Toribio, in an article published in the newspaper Huffington Post provides some tips that may be helpful in managing nerves and anxiety.

One of them is learning to breathe correctly because, as indicated, when a person is nervous they breathe faster, which makes inhalation difficult, which results in the brain increasing the alert level when detecting a breath. agitated.

For this reason, it is important to learn to control your breathing and one of the ways to do it is very slowly, counting to five, and then exhaling the air slowly and slowly, doing the same count.

Practicing activities like yoga can help reduce nerves and anxiety. – Photo: Getty Images

Another tip is to meditate daily. According to the specialist, meditation should become a constant technique to perform every day even if people do not feel nervous. It is also important, the publication specifies, to learn to question thoughts.

“Our mind works much faster when we are nervous. However, this does not mean that it is much more productive or efficient, on the contrary, in a state of nerves our mind tends to run amok and have all kinds of ideas, no matter how unrealistic they may be,” says Toribio, for whom One way to calm the mind is to question the truth of thoughts.

Finally, practicing some sport also helps. As with meditation, physical exercise should become a frequent activity regardless of the state of nerves in which people are. When physical activity is carried out, the body produces endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that help reduce tension and cause feelings of happiness and satisfaction.