The hero Appu, the brave dog who saved 150 people from a fire in India

At least 150 people have to say thanks to Appu, a one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever dog who raised the alarm for a fire that could have raged in an entire apartment building.

The story of four-legged heroism comes from India, more specifically from Vasundhara Layout in Bengaluru, India. There, Vijay Pillai, her 60-year-old mother and her dog live in an apartment building. While the man had left the house, the woman, who was sleeping, did not notice that something, perhaps a short circuit, had started a fire in the kitchen.





But Appu realized that something was wrong and started barking very insistently, to the point of waking up the lady and making her go and check what was happening. When the woman understood what was happening she warned the neighbors and the firefighters were called that a job of over two hours managed to put out the flames and avoid the worst.

Thanks to Appu no one was hurt and all 150 people who live in the condominium now consider him a hero. There are those who go further: «They say that dogs are very faithful, that they are man’s best friends. Today I found out that everything was true with my own eyes. Now I’m thinking about adopting a dog, ”said one of the residents of the condominium.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– They do not have the documents to board the dog on the flight: they leave the same leaving him tied to a pole outside the airport

– “We didn’t make it in time”. It is the story of Alfio, the dog who died the night before leaving for his adoptive family

– A woman saves a dog trapped in its fur and changes its life

– Discharged from the clinic Jack, the poisoned mountain rescue dog. Find more killer meatballs

– Chihuahua dog recovered from cancer and adopted after 17 chemo cycles

– Sunny’s little body is so ravaged by mange it doesn’t even look like a dog anymore

– A blind dog can tell when she is going to the park, and her video moves the web

– A fox enters the field during a football game to applause from the audience

– Shakira, the dog with the Ibd abandoned due to his illness, has found a home thanks to La Zampa

– Ernest, the cat with the shaking head, is ready to find a family forever

– More and more albatross pairs are breaking up. Blame for global warming

– “Blood farms” in Europe, an appeal to say enough to stop horse abuse and the import of ECG

– So the cat Coconut surprises her owner with a gift a day

– German Shepherd Dog is abandoned tied to the guard rail of the A1 motorway, saved by the Polstrada

– Scared in Florida, child starts playing with a crocodile thinking it was a turtle

– For grandfather Tuto, Christmas has already arrived: the elderly dog ​​”who knows how to love” has found a home thanks to LaZampa

– I’m Poldo, a dog born hunter. But now I am redeemed and I like it

– Zeke, the dog with the crooked smile that scares those who don’t know what it means to love

– Cat with rare heart disease survives thanks to delicate surgery

– A cat disappears “hitchhiking” in the supermarket van

– Poisoned Jack, the dog who saves lives is now fighting death

– A cat who disappeared during the owners’ honeymoon is found 10 years later

– The story of Deng Deng, the dog abandoned and sold at auction in China for 22 thousand euros

– Here’s how thousands of bees survived buried for 50 days under the ash of the volcano in the Canaries

– Don’t you collect your dog’s excrement? In many condominiums, it is his DNA that fits you

– Barcelona invaded by wild boars: they are looking for food and are not afraid of man, but they are becoming too dangerous

– The river overflows, a woman and her dog are saved by holding each other on the roof of the car

– The story of Remi, the abandoned dog with a broken leg and no food saved by a woman

– Here is Ollie, the dog who helps children who are afraid of vaccines

– The wonderful recovery of the cat who lost a paw due to the umbilical cord

– Three cats rescued from contagious disease now have a new lease on life

– In India, a 5-day-old baby girl is abandoned in a Mumbai sewer, saved from the meowing of cats

– White’s happy ending: The rescued cat is fine after swallowing a fish hook at the beach

– A pregnant stray dog ​​gets excited when a rescuer lets her into her car

– Dog tied to a pole and set on fire in the Neapolitan area, the volunteers save him from the cruel gesture

– A cat returns to the woman who helped him and abandons life as a stray

– Solidarity competition to save Principessa, the cat mascot of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin

– Mother cat abandoned in full labor with a child’s note: “For my parents they are garbage”